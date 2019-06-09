The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to take cute family photos. On Friday, Khloé Kardashian shared a photo of True and Dream bonding on Instagram, and the adorable picture shows that the two cousins are already best friends. The star posted a picture of her daughter True Thompson, who recently turned 1, sharing a hug and kiss with her cousin Dream Kardashian. Dream, who is the daughter of Khloé's brother Rob Kardashian, is 2. The reality star often shares pictures of her daughter hanging out with her siblings' kids on social media, but Dream's appearance on the account is more rare.

Khloé captioned the pictures, "BFF Cousins." Friendship seems to be on the reality star's mind, as on Saturday, she also shared pictures of her own close pals to her Instagram story just in time for National Best Friends Day. The photos included plenty of pictures of her sisters, and it's clear she wants to pass the importance of close family friendships on for True.

Family, friends, and fans couldn't get enough of the sweet photo, and shared their love in the comments. Kris Jenner wrote, "This is EVERYTHING" with a heart emoji. Kim Kardashian's assistant Tracy Romulus chimed in as well, writing simply "Omg" with the heart eyes emoji, while the KarJenner's go-to florist Jeff Leatham commented with heart and flower emojis. Model Winnie Harlow wrote, "Whole life made in one photo" with a crying and heart emoji.

In recent months, Khloé has shared plenty of other pictures of True and her cousins. In April, Kardashian posted a picture of True on vacation, and in the photo her daughter is smiling with North West and Penelope Disick. The caption read, "Happily Ever After" with several hearts. In February, the reality star posted a photo of Penelope and True hugging on Instagram as well, writing, "Thigh Rolls and Hugs" with heart emojis.

Khloé has been spending plenty of quality time with her brother's daughter as well. In February, Khloé shared a funny photo with Dream on Instagram showing her teach her niece to put on lipstick. And in March, Dream helped plan a birthday party for Rob with her aunt, as per Cosmopolitan. On her Instagram Story, the Good American founder revealed that her niece picked out the decorations for the St. Patrick's Day themed event, writing:

"Dream is great at throwing parties! Thank you Dreamy! She picked out the decorations, created the invite list and everything!"

Rob is known for being more private than the rest of the Kar-Jenner family, and tends to shy away from social media. He also shares custody of Dream with her mother Blac Chyna, his ex-fiancée, as per E! News, which explains why she's absent from some of the family's other recent outings. However, in recent weeks, the proud dad has shared a few updates with his daughter on Twitter. In May, Rob shared a video of Dream saying goodnight, captioning the cute post "Sweetness" with blue heart emojis.

The Kardashian-Jenner family continues to grow, and luckily, their kids are all becoming close pals. Khloé's latest Instagram with True and Dream shows that these cousins are already besties, and their friendship will only get stronger as they get older.