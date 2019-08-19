Khloé Kardashian and baby True are having the time of their lives on their Caribbean getaway. During their most recent, unique excursion, Khloé Kardashian took True to swim with pigs. And the photos from their animal-friendly vacation are simply the best.

On Aug. 19, Kardashian posted a series of photos from her Bahamas vacation with her daughter, True Thompson. As she recounted on Instagram, the pair got to hang out with a somewhat surprising animal in the ocean — pigs. In the first photo she posted, Kardashian showed off a bright smile for the camera while True, in an adorable leopard swimsuit, looked offscreen, likely contemplating how she's going to handle the whole swimming with pigs thing.

While the Revenge Body star was excited for the new experience, she mentioned that her daughter was, understandably, a little more apprehensive about it all. She captioned the series of Instagram snaps with, "True is still processing how she feels about the pigs 🐷 I think the other pigs are still sleeping. It’s early."

The mother-daughter duo didn't leave each other's side during their little swim, as True hung onto her mom extra tight as she watched the pigs swim around in the ocean. As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star commented on her post, her little one wasn't exactly keen on treading into the water with the animals. In a response to fitness influencer Emily Skye, Kardashian wrote, "I can understand why it's overwhelming to our munchkins. She loved it but she didn't want to leave my arms lol."

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

These weren't the only photos that Kardashian posted from her tropical getaway. On Aug. 19, she also shared some fun moments from her trip, including one of the mother-daughter pair taking a stroll along the beach (sans any swimming pigs). Kardashian also got her selfie game on, as she showcased a low-key, sun-filled moment from her trip.

In case you missed it, Kardashian also posted a slew of photos from her vacay that not only put her bond with True on full display, but also showcased that she's focusing on herself this summer. She posted a series featuring herself and her "beach baby," including a couple that showed off the pair's fun in the sand.

In a separate Instagram post, Kardashian showed off her beach bod in a confident snap, which she captioned with a pretty empowering message, "This summer I have been focused on ME. Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul."

On her Instagram Story, Kardashian related that her recent trip with True was actually as part of a big family vacation with Kim Kardashian and her kiddos (and family friend, Lala Anthony). "My sister took us to heaven," she wrote, while re-posting one of Kim's own Instagram Story posts.

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story

Since this was a family vacation, baby True got to spend some quality time with her cousins, Chicago West (who seriously looked like a mini-Kim in the series of photos).

Between swimming with pigs to some quality hangout time with their family, it clear that Kardashian and True's vacation to the Bahamas was filled with so many fun moments.