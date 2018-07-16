Khloé Kardashian may have just blown the lid off on the most exclusive and adorable Hollywood moms' club in her latest Instagram interaction. Apparently Khloé Kardashian wants to join Chrissy Teigen's play date club, as she wrote in a fun Instagram comment on a too-cute-for-words photo of baby True Thompson. While I've been out of the play date loop for a while now, even I know that any potential hangout with Kardashian, Teigen, and their kiddos would be one of the best things ever.

Their whole interaction started when the Revenge Body star posted a couple of photos of her daughter True on Instagram. She captioned the snaps with, "Mood PS why are rolls soooooo cute on babies?!" Obviously, the cuteness overload in the Instagram post made many comment on how sweet the photos are, including Teigen. She first wrote, "NOOOOONONONONO!!!!" along with a few heart-eyes emojis. She then said, "she is so so unbelievably cute ohhhh rolls!"

Kardashian was all about her friend's comment and took it as a sign that she can finally find her way into her local, famous moms' group. She replied with, "I'm finally cool enough to join the play date club!!!!!" First of all, a "play date club" with these two ladies (and probably Kardashian's famous sisters too) sounds like it would be amazing. Second of all, they need a club meeting to happen ASAP, since you just know that the photos from the hangout would be seriously everything.

While Kardashian could be playing around here with her "play date club" comment, it would be cute if all of the friends did get together with their children from time to time. After all, Teigen has been friends with the Kardashian/Jenner family for years now. More recently, the Lip Sync Battle co-host — along with her husband John Legend, and their friends Jen Atkin and Mike Rosenthal — got Kris Jenner a champagne vending machine filled with Moët back in June. If that's not true friendship, I don't know what is. So, it would make total sense if they all did have these Teigen/KarJenner mommy-friendly hangouts.

On numerous occasions in the past, there actually have been some pseudo-play date occasions with the two families. As the Daily Mail reported, Kim Kardashian and her daughter, Chicago West, attended the birthday party of Teigen's daughter, Luna Stephens, in April. A year earlier, the families spent Easter together in total style (because, of course). Luna played along with Kim's children, North and Saint West, and Kourtney Kardashian's kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, per E! News.

The publication noted that the Lip Sync Battle co-host gifted the the gifts with some lavish Easter baskets filled with flowers and chocolate. Teigen's mother, Vilailuck Teigen, even posted the most adorable photo of the kids having a few holiday treats together. Basically, it was an adorable get-together. No wonder the KUWTK star wants to get in on the family fun.

Now, the new mom to baby True can join in on all of the play dates (even though it's not like they ever would have excluded Koko from any get-togethers). Kardashian and Teigen are also pretty close friends, as this exchange would exemplify in the first place. Back in February, Teigen appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where she related that she knew about her friend's pregnancy for quite some time (before the world officially knew). It's not as though she would know such a personal factoid if the two weren't good friends.

All they need to do now is get together on one of those aforementioned cool play dates so that they can keep their friendship, and their adorable families, on full display for all of their fans.