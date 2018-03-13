Anyone who makes it a point to keep up with the Kardashian family on social media is well aware that Khloé Kardashian had her baby shower on March 10. Of course, it was an over-the-top event, but it also served a purpose: Khloé Kardashian asked for baby name ideas at her baby shower. There's no word on which names were proposed let alone if Kardashian and Tristan Thompson decided to use one of the suggestions, but hopefully fans will find that out once her baby is born.

According to Hollywood Life, Kardashian posted a photo from the baby shower on her Instagram story that showed pink markers (of course) and a sign that said, "Help Khloé find a name for Baby Thompson! Write your suggestions on the mirrors." Now, fans just have to hope that photos of those mirrors surface so they can screen shot and zoom in on the possible names before Kardashian and Thompson welcome their baby girl.

During the March 4 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian revealed that she and Thompson have a daughter on the way. Before receiving any actual information, Kardashian said she just "knew" that she was having a boy, and was shocked to find out she was having a girl. During the episode, she said, "When you have your mind made up as to what you’re having… everyone told me you’re going to feel what you’re having and you’ll just kind of know."

Kardashian's youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, had her sister's doctor text her with the sex of the baby because she wanted to be the one to reveal the big news to Kardashian. When Jenner called, Kardashian and her sisters Kim and Kourtney were all visibly surprised. During an on-camera interview, Kardashian said, "When you find out it’s the complete opposite, it’s just a shock.”

So, of course, she is a little thrown off when it comes to choosing a name. If she thought she was going to have a boy this whole time, she probably wasn't focusing on a moniker for a girl.

In fact, Kardashian already confirmed that if her baby was a boy she would not have had to ask for any name suggestions. During a January episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen DeGeneres asked, "Do you need help naming the baby?" The reality star shared, "I think if it’s a boy I’ll go with Junior — Tristan Jr.." She also admitted, “Then for a girl, I don’t know where to begin," which is why she turned to her friends and family for suggestions at the baby shower.

Kardashian, her four sisters, and her mother, Kris Jenner, all have first names that start with the letter "K," so it makes sense to assume the first initial is on the table for her own daughter, even though none of her siblings have given their children "K" names. On Twitter, Kardashian said that she's open to continuing the "K" tradition, but she also revealed that she has also another idea:

So, it's possible to narrow down the possibilities to all names that with "T" or "K," but even that is not a guarantee. There are so many names out there, so it's tough to just guess and actually be right, but maybe Kardashian can follow Serena Williams' lead and name her daughter after her father. Tristan is a great girl's name, as well. She could even change it up a little bit and name her Trista.

There are also some great family names to choose from, maybe Kristen after Kris Jenner. That could also work as a combination of the names "Khloe" and "Tristan," especially if they went with "Kristan." Or, they could go with Andrea after Thompson's mom, Andrea Thompson. Kardashian's grandmother Mary Jo Shannon goes by "MJ" so naming the baby "Mary" wouldn't get too confusing if they wanted to go that route.

Unfortunately, there are just so many possibilities to choose from. It's virtually impossible for anyone to correctly guess the name, but baby Thompson is expected at the end of March or early April, so Kardashian, Thompson, and the fandom should know soon enough.