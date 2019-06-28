Khloé Kardashian celebrated her birthday on June 27 with a bash for the ages. Just based on the crew's posts from the event, Khloé Kardashian's 35th birthday party was nothing short of perfect for the Revenge Body star. And even though it might give you a serious case of FOMO, you're still going to want to check out all of the amazing, pink details from the Khlo-money party.

Khloé celebrated her big day in total style, all thanks to the party planning prowess of Kylie Jenner. On her Instagram Story, the birthday girl couldn't help but showcase all of the gorgeous pink decorations, many of which featured her own face on them for that extra dose of Khloé flair. Everything from the straws to the napkins honored the reality star either with her image or her nickname, Koko, adorned in pink lettering.

In addition to all of the perfect decor, the treats at the party adhered to the pink color scheme — even the grilled cheese appetizers. As Kylie pointed out on her own Instagram Story, there were bowls full of the Kylie Cosmetics' Koko Collection for guests to grab (after all, is it really a KarJenner party without a fun makeup moment?). Between the dreamy pink theme and the delicious looking goodies, is anyone else wishing they got an invite to the birthday bash of the year?

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story

Kylie really made sure that Khloé's party was absolutely perfect for her, as she installed a "Khlo-gym" for a Revenge Body-approved photo-op.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story

Not only did partygoers get to grab some Koko Collection lip kits, but they also got some "HBD KOKO" gear to wear, thanks to the brand, Talentless (aka Scott Disick's clothing line).

Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story

The decorations didn't just include images of Khlo-money, they also had some of the reality star's most iconic quotes. As Khloé noted on her Instagram Story, the cup that she was drinking out of featured a quote that many Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans will surely recognize.

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story

To get into true party-hardy spirit, there was mechanical bull ride that everyone, including the guest of honor, got to try their hand at. From the bull-riding fun to all of the Koko-friendly decorations, Khloé was definitely feeling the love at her party. As she shared snaps and clips from the bash, she couldn't help but gush over how gorgeous everything was. She was clearly so appreciative of everything her little sister did to help make the party so special, as she highlighted in one of her messages directed to Kylie.

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram Story Kylie Jenner/Instagram Story

Hours before the party, the KUWTK star related that she was already feeling the love on her special day, thanks to her fans, friends, and family. Khloé sent out a message on Twitter and Instagram to thank everyone for the positive start to her birthday. She wrote,

"I honestly don’t know what to say and I am rarely at a loss for words. I feel overwhelmed With love and happiness! Thank you for all of your beautiful messages and positive energy! It’s not even 10 AM and I feel flooded with emotions! God bless you all and thank you so much."

Between the outpouring of kind wishes to her Koko-themed birthday party, it's so great to see that Khloé had a fantastic day, as she truly does deserve it.