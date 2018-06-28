The KarJenners sure know how to throw a party (as if there was ever any doubt). Khloé Kardashian's birthday party this year was no exception. As E! News reported, the Revenge Body star celebrated her 34th birthday on June 27 surrounded by her friends, family, and even Tristan Thompson.

Khloé's party this year was a bit more low-key than usual, at least by the famous family's standards. She kept the affair small, with only the closest friends and family attending. Everyone in the crew (minus Kourtney Kardashian, who's been living it up in Italy with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima) attended the festivities. Besties Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray also came to hang with the birthday girl.

Thankfully for those who didn't get the invite (I guess mine got lost in the mail, Khloé?), the guests showed off all the fun times on their social media channels. And it's bound to give you a serious case of FOMO.

Aunt Koko got one of the best gifts ever from Kim and her daughter, North West. The youngster got to help her aunt open the gift, which was wrapped in some very appropriate Kimoji wrapping paper. The West fam got her a Balenciaga bag decorated in money, an obvious nod to Kardashian's nickname "KhloMoney." You have to give it to Kim for getting her sister such an awesome present.

In one of the sweetest moments from the party, Kylie Jenner gave the cutest speech ever in honor of her older sister's special day. As captured on McCray's Instagram Story, the lip kit mogul said, "I've known you since I was born," and continued, which caused chuckles all around, "You're my sister." She then got a little more emotional and said, "I truly give you all the credit for who I am."

The best part about the the party may have simply been seeing the KarJenner siblings together again (minus Kourt, and Rob seemed to be MIA as well). The birthday girl only recently moved back to Los Angeles after residing in Cleveland, Ohio, as Kim noted to Access Hollywood. So, any Instas featuring all of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings have been few and far between, seeing as though they no longer lived near each other.

That's all changed now that Khloé's back in Los Angeles. Based on all of the photos from this birthday bash, it looks like the fam was so happy to finally be able to have fun and celebrate altogether. Whether they were getting their pose on or even just dancing along to some tunes (where Kendall and Khloé showed off some silly moves), it looks like they all had a blast.

Interestingly enough, for anyone following the previous drama concerning Thompson, the basketball player seemingly had a positive time with his girlfriend's family. As McCray highlighted on her Instagram Story, the Cleveland Cavaliers player was the one to present Khloé with a very glam birthday cake.

Additionally, he seems to have mended fences with none other than Kim. On her Instagram story, the KKW Beauty mogul said that, in the spirit of her sister's birthday, it was time for Thompson to unblock her on Instagram. She had previously hinted that he blocked her during her appearance on Live With Kelly & Ryan in May. But, they're letting bygones be bygones, as the athlete did make the the move to unblock her.

Khloé definitely got to spend some quality time with her loved ones on her birthday, based on all of the Insta pics from the bash. And, it seems like a good time was had by all, seeing as though the KarJenners are seemingly moving on from all of Thompson's drama.