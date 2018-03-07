Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have revealed the sex of their baby — they're having a girl! — but it looks like they don't have everything figured out just yet. When a fan on Twitter asked about potential baby names, Kardashian answered whether her daughter's name would start with "K." It looks like the couple isn't against following the Kardashian initial tradition, but they're not totally sold on it, either.

Based on Kardashian's tweet, it's safe to assume she and Thompson don't know yet what they'll name their child. That's definitely normal — you don't have to know what you'll name your baby right away. It sounds like they have at least a few ideas in mind, though, and they might use a different family initial.

The fan asked Kardashian, "are you going to follow tradition and name your baby something beginning with a "k"?", and Kardashian gave a surprising response. "I think a T but a K is an option as well. That's as far as I know," Kardashian said. Could the couple be planning to name their daughter after her dad? Like Kardashian, Thompson also has the same first and last initials, so giving their first child a "T" name could be the start of their own tradition.

If Kardashian and Thompson did give their daughter a "K" name, it would actually be more surprising than if they didn't. The rest of the Kardashian/Jenner siblings who are moms — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner — didn't give their children names that started with "K." So, if Kardashian followed the tradition Kris Jenner gave her and her siblings, she'd actually be breaking from the precedent her sisters set when they named their own kids.

This isn't the first time Kardashian has joked about the baby name, either. In January, she responded to a fan tweet from someone who was looking forward to seeing what she named her baby — quipping that she couldn't wait to find out, either. "Ugh me too!! lol I can barely decide what I want to eat. Let alone name a baby," Kardashian tweeted in response. She also shared that she had a name in mind for a baby boy. She told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her talk show that if they had a boy, they would name him Tristan Jr. But after the sex reveal, she and Thompson have had to rethink their baby name options.

Last month, Kardashian shared a photo of her eight month baby bump, which means the baby will likely arrive either later this month or in early April. Ever since the pregnancy reveal, Kardashian has been open with her fans on social media, sharing details about her baby on the way. So, if she and Thompson do decide on a name before their daughter is born, it's not completely out of the question that they'd share the name with fans.

The pregnancy appears to have brought the couple closer than ever, too. Last month, Kardashian shared a sweet Instagram post for Valentine's Day. The photo features her and Thompson standing in front of a series of balloons that read "I ❤️ U," and her caption is just as sweet. "'When a woman is loved correctly, she becomes ten times the woman she was before' Thank you my love," Kardashian wrote on Instagram. If that wasn't sweet enough, Thompson is also cradling her baby bump in the photo.

Whatever Thompson and Kardashian decide to name their daughter, it's sure to be a moniker that's important to them and their relationship. And based on what they've said recently, it sounds like they can't wait to be parents together, either. Whether their baby has a "T" name, a "K" name, or something else entirely, fans can't wait to see what the couple decides for their child.