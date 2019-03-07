Over the course of the last few weeks, the Kardashian-Jenner crew has basically been barraged with drama. Nobody would blame them if they felt like holing up inside and wallowing in their feelings for a while. Khloé Kardashian's latest Instagram photos focus on positivity, though, and she's soaking up so much love from her daughter True.

Things first started to go awry for the famous reality TV family back in mid-February. Reports surfaced that Khloé and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson split, around the same time there were claims that Thompson cheated with Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods. Thompson has pretty much kept quiet regarding the rumors of infidelity (aside from a since-deleted tweet that reportedly read, "FAKE NEWS"). Woods, meanwhile, denied being "intimate" with Thompson during an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk last week. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Thompson, Khloé, and Woods about the situation, but has not heard back.)

Less than a month later, TMZ reported that Kylie's boyfriend Travis Scott had also been unfaithful. On Feb. 28, though, Scott's rep told E! News that the rapper "strongly" denied those accusations, and implied that he and Kylie were doing just fine. Regardless, you can't help but feel for everyone involved. The amount of public scrutiny they've been dealing with — not just this year, but for most of their lives — is unimaginable.

Despite all the drama, it seems like Khloé is doing just fine. The photos and videos she's been sharing via Instagram over the last few days have been surprisingly positive. It really seems like she's working hard to move past everything and focus on her daughter.

On Wednesday, March 6, Khloé posted an adorable throwback photo of True surrounded by a bunch of Hermes Birkin bags. "About 4 months ago," she captioned the pic. "My girl is growing so fast."

First of all, True looks elated. Perhaps she's already inherited her mom's love of fashion? That leopard-print turban she's wearing is quite stylish. Second of all, that child is basically sitting in a giant pile of money, unbeknownst to her. According to Forbes, a new Birkin bag ranges from $12,000 to more than $200,000. Since there are 14 bags visible in-frame, that's a minimum of $168,000 that she's probably drooling on. "Lucky" doesn't even begin to cover it.

The next pic Khloé posted was a caption-less photo of white hearts on an all-pink background, which could mean something like, "It's all love." Or maybe she just thought it was cute. Who knows.

Shortly thereafter on Thursday, March 7, the star shared a glam-looking selfie, and added the caption, "I believe in you, your abilities and you heart!" she wrote. "Stay positive about everything. Each one of us, is simply trying to figure it all out." Truth.

In addition to those three recent pics, Khloé added some sweet snaps and clips of True to her Instagram Story as well. There's a short video of True saying, "Hi," and it will for sure melt your heart. There's two pics of the little girl playing with alphabet-shaped blocks, and one of her sitting on the floor while intently gazing up at a big balloon.

While Khloé might still be hurting behind closed doors, her public-facing positivity is definitely admirable. It seems like she's putting all of her energy into True for the time being, which undoubtedly makes everything a little it easier.