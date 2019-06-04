If you haven't had the chance to celebrate your closest friends lately, you're about to get it. National Best Friends Day falls on June 8, and it's the perfect day to let your bestie know exactly what they mean to you. It's also the perfect day to have some best friend time where you two spend the entire day together, doing whatever it is you want to do, making each other laugh, having heart-to-heart conversations, and just acting really silly. But, then again, when you have a best friend, pretty much every hangout session goes like that. Still, now you have an excuse to do it!

National Best Friend Day is not just a day to spend time with your bestie, but to let them know exactly how much they mean to you. A friend becomes a best friend for a reason: they are there for you more than the average friend. They believe in you, support you, and lift you up no matter what. They know how to be honest with you when they have to be, and they do so in your best interest. They can feel so close to you that it's almost like they're family, which can be annoying sometimes, but is usually just really endearing. So why not tell them exactly how much you love them?

You can do this with a cute gift and maybe a card, or, of course, you can do it on social media. Post a cute photo of you and your bestie(s) on Instagram, then add one of the heartwarming National Best Friend Day Instagram captions below. They may not be hilarious, but they are sweet and perfectly describe how you feel, and sometimes, that's what you need.

1. Best friends make the good times better and the hard times easier. Giphy

2. I may not always be there with you, but I will always be there for you.

3. “There’s not a word yet for old friends who’ve just met.” – Jim Henson

4. A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are.

5. "Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything." - Muhammad Ali Giphy

6. "Some people arrive and make such a beautiful impact on your life, you can barely remember what life was like without them." - Anna Taylor

7. A good friend knows all your best stories, but a best friend has lived them with you.

8. “Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart.” - Eleanor Roosvelet

9. “The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart.” - Elisabeth Foley

10. “A friend is the one who comes in when the whole world has gone out.” – Grace Pulpit Giphy

11. “A friend is one who overlooks your broken fence and admires the flowers in your garden.”

12. “Best friends share laughs, memories and inside jokes. They will always be honest and stand by your side no matter what. They wipe your tears, pick you up when you fall, and are forever a piece of your heart.”

13. “There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship.” – Thomas Aquinas

14. “Everyone has a friend during each stage of life. But only lucky ones have the same friend in all stages of life.”

15. “When the world is so complicated, the simple gift of friendship is within all of our hands.” – Maria Shriver Giphy

16. “Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life.” – Amy Poehler

17. “Things are never quite as scary when you’ve got a best friend.” – Bill Watterson

18. “That was the thing about best friends. Like sisters and mothers, they could piss you off and make you cry and break your heart, but in the end, when the chips were down, they were there, making you laugh even in your darkest hours.” – Kristin Hannah

19. “Are we not like two volumes of one book?” – Marceline DesbordesValmore

20. “It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson Giphy

21. “You can’t describe your best friends in words. You can describe them with memories that you had with them.” – Saurabh Saini

22. “A friend accepts us as we are yet helps us to be what we should.”

23. Friends listen to what you say. Best friends listen to what you don’t say.

24. When it hurts to look back, and you’re afraid to look ahead, you can look beside you and your best friend will be there.