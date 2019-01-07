Mondays are the worst — just ask True Thompson. Well, in all honesty, her Mondays can't be that bad, since she's a child in the Kardashian family and just a few months old. Even so, Khloé Kardashian's new True photos capture your back-to-work Monday feelings. Of course, every photo of True that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares is super cute, but the latest one really is relatable.

On Sunday, Jan. 6, Khloé posted two photos of her daughter. In the first, True is just living her best weekend life, giggling and having fun. In the second shot, her smile is gone and she looks a lot more pensive. Or at least as pensive as she can be for someone who isn't even 1 year old yet. Fittingly enough, Khloé captioned the set of photos, "that face you make when you realize tomorrow is Monday." There's no doubt that True is not the only person making a face like that on a Sunday night.

Of course, True does not have the "typical" Monday stresses of work or school, but those facial expressions are definitely on-point for people who do. Even without having a rigorous schedule, True does seemingly capture the plight of those who do. The pair of photos is a mood, that's for sure.

Without even realizing it, True has been blessing Instagram feeds with some very relatable photos in her short life. In one vacation photo from September, Khloé, her mom Kris Jenner, and baby True all stick their tongues out. Along with the photo, Khloe wrote, "Trying to do our best Cardi B." Who can't relate to that? 2018 was really the year of Cardi B. For all we know, True was doing what she could to memorize some lyrics as well.

Then in July, Khloé posted a photo of True yawning with her eyes closed. Seriously though, who couldn't use a nap here and there? If only everyone could nap as much as babies do. Khloé captioned the photo, "Mood PS why are rolls soooooo cute on babies?!"

As cute as all these True photos are, even reality star offspring can just not be in the mood to pose for pictures. Almost everyone has experienced a parent who's just way too into taking photos. There are also plenty of people who have been forced to wear outfits picked out by their parents. True's not-so-happy facial expression while wearing one of her Halloween costumes is something that most people can relate to. Even so, Khloé insisted in her caption, "I swear she loves dressing up!"

Even at a young age, True has a life that most people can only dream of. Nevertheless, even she can't help getting in a mood when she realizes Monday is approaching. True's famous family members have become household names because of how relatable they are on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Even with the fame, fortune, and headlines, people love the Kardashians (and their kids), because when it comes down to it, they are just like us. They hate Mondays, try to imitate Cardi B, yearn for naps, and regret dressing up.