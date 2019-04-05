Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson are one of the most adorable mother-daughter duos out there, and there's just no denying it. Nothing is more evident of that fact than Khloé Kardashian's new video with True, which features the reality star teaching her tot about the importance of self-love.

Kardashian and True are sure to bring a little extra dose of cuteness to your day with their new video. In the clip, which was posted late on April 4, Kardashian's daughter can be seen gazing at her reflection in the mirror and even giving it a few kisses. In turn, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can be heard saying some of the pair's daily affirmations, which serve to boost up their confidence. She asks her daughter, "Do you love yourself? Do you say I am so beautiful?"

She continued to tell baby True, "Say, 'I am so happy. Yes, I love myself. I am so strong.' What else do you say in the mirror?" Not only is the whole clip next level adorable, but it also shows that Kardashian is dedicated to making sure that her daughter has a positive self-image. Based on her interview with The Daily Telegraph's Stellar Magazine, her daily affirmations with baby True have been an important practice in their lives for a while now.

In February, she told Stellar (as obtained via People), “As silly as it sounds, I do positive affirmations with her in the morning,” She continued to explain that there's an important reason behind their daily practice:

“It’s my job to make her feel, no matter what she looks like, that she is strong and confident and beautiful, and it’s OK to embrace all different shapes, sizes, and ethnicities. My whole family is a melting pot of race and skin tone and hair color and height — everything. That’s our reality and our children need to know how beautiful diversity is.”

Not only is Kardashian helping to build up her daughter's confidence at home, but she's making sure those positive values are instilled in her brand, Good American, as well. In an August interview with ELLE, the reality star was asked about what she'll tell her daughter about developing body positivity. Kardashian explained that she's happy that her company's brand is all about inclusion and celebrating diversity, particularly because True will be able to see that kind of positivity when she gets older. She said:

"For True to see so many different women, women of color, of shape, different walks of life. It’s just individualism. And I’m proud that True is going to be able to see that, so she can hear our words. But also see our words. Other brands say they don’t want people to copy them, but we welcome it. We say please, join us, because its making a change for our children."

It should be noted that Kardashian's most recent video of True comes on the heels of some criticism she's received as a result of promoting the use of Flat Tummy Tea, which is described as a meal replacement shake. That criticism has particularly come from actor Jameela Jamil, who reportedly detailed in a comment on the reality star's since-deleted March 20 Instagram post some of the side effects (such as cramping and stomach pains) of the weight loss supplement. Kardashian has subsequently removed that post, but it's unclear if the reason behind that was actually due to the backlash that she received, from Jamil and those on social media.

Kardashian's recent promos have indeed received some valid criticism. But, it's still apparent, especially when it comes to her daughter, that the reality star is still all about teaching True, and others, to love themselves exactly as they are.