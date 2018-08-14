Leave it to Khloé Kardashian to help brighten up your day, thanks to a new super-cute Instagram pic. On Aug. 13, Khloé Kardashian posted a photo of True Thompson, and of course, it's all kinds of adorable. But the best part of the post may very well be the sweet message the reality star wrote for her "best friend."

The Revenge Body host posted a photo of her daughter looking as happy as an be. Baby True was really embracing her princess side as she donned a golden tiara as she smiled for the camera. In other words, she's cute as a royal button. Alongside the sweet snap, Kardashian wrote a an incredibly moving caption to highlight the mother-daughter duo's strong bond. She wrote, "You don't know this yet but you're my best friend for all eternity!" It really doesn't get any sweeter than that.

Ever since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to her daughter in April, she's been all about sharing photos of her little one. Not only has she been busy posting pics of True, but she's also been super open about her experience with motherhood and especially her already strong bond with her daughter.

On June 30, Kardashian, when asked how she was handling motherhood, explained to one of her Twitter followers that she's in such a good place (despite some understandable scheduling struggles). She wrote that motherhood is "amazing." In terms of the adjustment period that comes with being a new mom, she said, "Of course it's an adjustment but it's so beautiful!"

The mother-daughter pair's bond was on full display on Kardashian's Instagram story in July. The reality star and her daughter were twinning as they both sported white tops for the series of photos. True even donned a large white bow in the snaps, which only added to the already high cuteness factor. In the posts, which were marked as ads for Pampers, she wrote about how she wants only the best for her child in life. One caption for a photo in which Kardashian looked on lovingly at her daughter read, "I'm so obsessed with her."

Of course, that wasn't the only time that Kardashian has posted some adorable pics of True, with some equally adorable captions. On July 14, the reality star posted a very relatable photo of her daughter on Instagram. In the snap, True let out a little yawn, with her mom writing, "Mood PS why are rolls soooooo cute on babies?!"

Kardashian also posted a True pic on Aug. 5 and wrote a lovely caption that tied back to her Armenian roots. Alongside a photo of her daughter, Kardashian wrote "Kyankus," which translates to "My Life" (a phrase she also included) in Armenian.

Kardashian is obviously all about posting the very cutest photos of her little one, which has to be a joy for all of the star's fans. And since she has posted some fun True pics in the past, and incredibly recently, it's safe to say that fans can expect to see even more photos of Kardashian's "best friend for all eternity" in the future.