Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be done for good, and it sounds like the reality star is over all the drama. While Kardashian's reaction to the reported split from Thompson is a bit cryptic, it suggests this relationship has really come to an end. She hasn't addressed the reports directly, but she's been sharing some seemingly related Instagram messages, as well as liking a very telling tweet. (Bustle reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's reps for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

On Tuesday, E! News and Us Weekly confirmed Thompson and Kardashian's relationship is over. Amongst these split reports, there were also additional rumors that Thompson cheated on Kardashian. According to TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked, there are even claims that Thompson cheated with Kylie Jenner's friend Jordyn Woods. However, according to E! News, on Tuesday, Thompson tweeted and deleted a post that read, "FAKE NEWS," seemingly shutting down that notion. (Bustle reached out to reps for Thompson and Woods, but did not receive an immediate response.)

While no cheating has been confirmed, Kardashian, along with her friend Malika Haqq, commented on an Instagram post from Hollywood Unlocked about Thompson's reported hookup with Woods, where the caption implied Woods and Jenner had some things to explain. On Tuesday, Kardashian left a string of the speaking emojis, while Haqq commented, "STRONG FACTS." The comments are raising plenty of eyebrows, and some are taking Kardashian's response as confirmation, though she has not said that explicitly.

Meanwhile, Kardashian's Twitter also gives some insight into what's going on. She liked a tweet referencing the whole situation, which read:

"@khloekardashian dont let anyone ever say this is your fault!. He is a sick man and if its true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love. TRUE does and ur doing great showing her that love."

In addition to the Twitter like and the comment on Hollywood Unlocked's post, Kardashian also shared an interesting quote on her Instagram Story earlier on Tuesday. Hours before the news broke, Kardashian shared a Story post that read, "If your friendship has lasted longer than 7 years, you are no longer friends. You are family."

The quote might not actually be about Woods or this situation at all, but it does seem to describe her close relationship to the Kardashian-Jenner family. Woods and Jenner have been friends for years, long before Kardashian and Thompson were even dating.

Before the reports broke about Thompson and Kardashian's split (and Woods' rumored involvement), Kardashian also shared some potentially telling Instagram posts about Valentine's Day. In one caption, Kardashian called her daughter True her "sweet Valentine" — not Thompson. Thompson did send Kardashian Valentine's Day flowers, according to her IG Story, but it looked like they spent the holiday apart.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram Story

In fact, they haven't been posting photos together on Instagram for a while now. And four days ago, Kardashian posted a photo of a flower arrangement, captioning it, "Once upon a time." That seems pretty harmless, but given the recent reports, it could also be a reference to the happier days at the start of her relationship with Thompson.

Kardashian and Thompson haven't confirmed the breakup rumors themselves, but things don't look great for the two of them. And especially considering Kardashian's recent Twitter interaction, it really does seem like the couple is over.

But if they are going their separate ways, fans can take comfort in the fact that they'll probably still be great co-parents to True. It's clear from Kardashian's Instagram that she's one doting mama. And any possible drama between the former couple won't take away from how much they each love their sweet daughter.