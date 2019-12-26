People far and wide have been celebrating the most wonderful time of the year, including the Kardashian-Jenners. On Dec. 24, Kourtney Kardashian threw the 2019 Kardashian Christmas Party, following in the tradition started by her mom, Kris Jenner. The evening welcomed guests from the famous family and beyond, setting the stage for a Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reunion.

According to an E! News source, Khloé and Tristan spent some time together at the party with their daughter, True Thompson. "There was no tension or drama, just a lot of love and family time. Khloé and Tristan were great," claimed the source. "They hung out together with True and were chatting a lot."

People also reported that Tristan attended the party. He and Khloé didn't go together, but he accepted the invitation. The NBA player also posted an image of himself on his Instagram Story from the party. The bottom of the picture from the party's photo booth read "Portraits of the Kardashian West Jenner Christmas Celebration by The Collective You."

Khloé and Tristan didn't share any photos together, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star posted several pictures with True on Instagram, which were taken before Kourtney's gathering. The mother and daughter posed side by side in similar shiny gold dresses.

Like Khloé and True, Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi Webster, wore matching outfits for the special occasion. They both donned emerald green dresses custom made by Ralph & Russo.

It seems that Kourtney threw quite the affair at her home on Christmas Eve, with luxurious decorations and even an upside down Christmas tree, as shared by People. There were also carolers, a real-life Elf on the Shelf to take photos with, Santa Claus, a huge selection of poinsettias, and even a performance of "Chandelier" by Sia, who stood inside a present and sang.

All of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings were accounted for at the party. Even Rob Kardashian also attended the party, as Kim shared on her Instagram Story. She captioned the snap, "Rob!!!! He can marry Sia so she can become a Kardashian!!!" Scott Disick and Sofia Richie and even Kathy Griffin also showed up for the festivities.

Based on the photos and videos shared, the 2019 Kardashian Christmas Party was yet another success.