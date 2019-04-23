Taking care of your skin is always in. It's even better when you can stock up on prestige and pampering skin care products at a discount. Kiehl's Friends & Family Sale features 20 percent off the brand's entire assortment of products and runs from April 23 through April 29. The sale applies to both the website and to Kiehl's retail outposts. Therefore, you can shop from the comforts of home or cruise over to your local Kiehl's to test out some of the items you are considering for purchase. Online shoppers will need to enter the code "FRIENDS" upon checking out in order to receive the discount.

You can stock up on some of Kiehl's classics or personal favorites, like the luxurious Creme de Corps body lotion. You can also take the plunge and try new items, like the Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream or the Glow Formula Skin Hydrator. You really cannot go wrong with this sale because you'll nab quality skin care items while saving lots of money. The brand is also offering a complimentary Kiehl's travel bag with purchases of $125 or more.

With weddings, graduations, and summer weather on the horizon, you can shop for thoughtful gifts for loved ones or for yourself.

Below are 10 things worth scooping up during Kiehl's annual Friends & Family sale over the next six days.

1. Creme De Corps

Creme de Corps $30 $24 Kiehl's Buy At Kiehl's

With its apothecary-like packaging and rich formula, Creme de Corps is a classic that will leave skin feeling smooth like butter all year long. A bottle, which is generously sized, is marked down to just $24 during the sale.

2. Creme De Corps Soy Milk & Honey Whipped Body Butter

Creme De Corps Soy Milk & Honey Whipped Body Butter $49 $39.20 Kiehl's Buy at Kiehl's

A tub of this whipped, sweetly scented, and supremely moisturizing body butter will leave skin hydrated for 24 hours. It absorbs quickly so it's light enough for summer but remains effective enough for winter, too. You can use as much or as little as you need to keep skin feeling sumptuous and hydrated.

3. Ultra Facial Moisturizer With SPF 30

Ultra Facial Moisturizer With SPF 30 $32 $25.60 Kiehl's Buy At Kiehl's

It's always a good idea to wear sunscreen or SPF — no matter the temperatures. This light facial moisturizer is infused with SPF 30, so it eliminates an extra step in your morning routine and ensures that you're always protected.

4. Body Fuel All-In-One Energizing Wash

Body Fuel All-In-One Energizing Wash $20 $16 Kiehl's Buy At Kiehl's

If you are a minimalist who likes to use as few products as possible, then add Body Fuel, which boasts caffeine and Vitamin C, to your daily product rotation. It's a body wash, shampoo, and facial cleanser at once. You'll save precious space in your shower and are left with a zesty, refreshed feeling on your skin and scalp.

5. Glow Formula Skin Hydrator

Glow Formula Skin Hydrator $38 $30.40 Kiehl's Buy At Kiehl's

Glowing skin is always a "do." This pomegranate-infused, illuminating moisturizer will give you all the radiance you want and need — at less than $31 with the sale.

6. Smoothing Oil-Infused Leave-In Concentrate

Smoothing Oil-Infused Leave-In Concentrate $25 $20 Kiehl's Buy At Kiehl's

This multi-purpose oil is perfect for so many hair types, and can be used for nourishing purposes or to style. The product can be used on damp hair to smooth or on dry hair to finish or add softness and shine. Bonus Tip: Rub any excess oil into the cuticles of your fingers for extra softness and no waste.

7. Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream

Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream $33 $26.40 Kiehl's Buy At Kiehl's

It's time to swap out your thick winter face moisturizer for something a little more weightless but just as effective during the hot and dry summer months. This light and fresh lotion will do the trick.

8. Ultra Facial Cream

Ultra Facial Cream $30 $24 Kiehl's Buy At Kiehl's

The simple face moisturizer is a favorite among customers. It's no frills and makes sure that you remain hydrated all day long. At less than $25, it's a steal.

9. Cucumber Herbal Conditioning Cleanser

Cucumber Herbal Conditioning Cleanser $24 $19.20 Kiehl's Buy At Kiehl's

You can melt away makeup, the dirt, and the remains of the day with this mild cleanser, which won't strip, irritate, or dry out skin. The gel-to-foam formula is ace.

10. Creme de Corps Nourishing Dry Body Oil

Creme de Corps Nourishing Dry Body Oil $34 $27.20 Kiehl's Buy At Kiekhl's

This luxurious but lightweight body oil is gently scented with vanilla and almond, and can serve as your summer "go to." The dry oil formula will leave skin velvety smooth and glazed with a luminous sheen.

Courtesy of KIehl's

There are plenty of other products available that cleanse, tone, and moisturize. Any products you purchase as part of this sale are sure to pamper and protect. You can replenish your beauty pantry or you may even find your new Holy Grail product. Whatever the case, your skin, hair, face, or gift recipients will thank you wholeheartedly.