Don't ever say that the Kardashians never did anything for you, because they're about to give you the shirt right off their backs. Kim Kardashian is auctioning off her wardrobe on eBay and it includes a $35 JanSport backpack. I'm not exactly sure how she chose these items, but there's everything from graphic tees to Adidas slides. Don't think that you're going to get a deal on these everyday items though.

It's no secret that Kardashian knows a thing or two about fashion, and now you can own items right from her closet. According to previous Bustle coverage, every single purchase goes directly to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. This is anything but your average eBay auction though. There's a mix of high and low fashion items available, but that doesn't means you're going to find a deal.

Some of these items might just surprise you. Although you can find the casual Jean Paul Gaultier Corset and Dolce & Gabbana Reflective Skirt up for grabs, Kardashian is selling a JanSport backpack for $35. Just to put that in perspective, you can buy it for $19.99 online. Oh, and the bidding is up to $42.50 with $12 shipping. Because everything that Kim K touches turns into a high priced item, apparently.

Kim Kardashian West JANSPORT Black Two-Compartment Backpack NWT, $35, eBay

The best part is that Kardashian never even used the item. It's new with tags, which means that people are just paying more to say that they got it from the reality star. Or, of course, to give back to the Children's Hospital. The bidding ends on Feb. 25 at 1:32 pm EST.

Kardashian's online charitable closet can be found under the username "kimsaprincess." I think the name speaks for itself. The closet has 100 percent positive feedback, because apparently people are really happy with being able to buy Kardashian's clothing — no matter how bizarre they might be.

And bizarre they are. The reality star has some interesting items up for grabs. If you're looking to turn heads with your fashion, this closet is the perfect way to start. Because there's nothing like the excuse of "it used to be Kim Kardashian's" to tell your haters when they comment on your outfit. Here are the most interesting pieces on the online auction, so you can take it all in before bidding comes to an end.

1. Sheer "Bodysuit"

Kim Kardashian West UNLABELED Blk Sequinned Mesh Sheer Open Back Bodysuit No Sz, $48, eBay

Go ahead and take this one in. Kardashian labels this one as a bodysuit, but I'm not exactly sure that it qualifies. For less than $50, you can wear the same item that was wedged up the reality star. What a weird word we live in.

2. Fur Boots

Kim Kardashian West MARQUES ALMEIDA Black/Brown Fur Insole Sandals Size 37, $67, eBay

Have you ever seen anything quite like it? I'll go ahead and assume not. These shoes are definitely statement-makers. There are 60 people watching the bidding though, so you'll want to jump on it, if you want a chance at adding them to your closet.

3. Leather "Pants"

Kim Kardashian West UNBRANDED Black Leather Pants No Size, $66, eBay

Just like the bodysuit, I'm not exactly sure how she gets off calling these pants, but we'll go with it. The leather bottoms have, well, no bottoms. Not exactly the most practical purchase, but the money goes to a good cause.

4. Sheer Jumpsuit

Kim Kardashian West ANN DEMEULEMEESTER Nude Sheer Leggings/Jumper Sz 38 NWT, $93, eBay

I'm not actually sure where you'd wear this one, but at least it's new with tags, so you don't have to worry about hygiene issues.

5. Boobless Crop Top

Kim Kardashian West UNLABELED Black Strapless Wired Chest Crop Top No Sz, $102.50, eBay

She calls it a weird-chested crop top, I can it a boobless corset. Potato, Potahto.

6. Pencil Skirt

Kim Kardashian West THE K LABEL Beige Elastic Waist Long Pencil Skirt Size S, $89, eBay

If you want body-hugging, this is the skirt for you. It's no secret that Kardashian loves a good pencil skirt, but this is on another level.

7. Zip-Up Crop Top

Kim Kardashian West LA GALLERIA LA RUE Black Zip Front Crop Top Size S, $33, eBay

I'm just going to set this one right here.

If this is what Kardashian is giving away for charity, I'm dying to see what else is in her closet.