On Thursday, TMZ reported that Kim Kardashian apologized for using insensitive language in a Halloween video that she posted on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Oct. 31. According to the website, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star called those who didn't understand her Halloween costume the R-word. The video has since been deleted, but many people shared it on social media before Kim removed it from her story. (Bustle reached out to Kardashian’s rep for additional comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

On Nov. 1, Kim released the following apology to TMZ:

"I want to apologize for what I said in a recent video post that is inappropriate and insensitive to the special needs community. I try to learn from my mistakes and this is one of those times. Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I’m sorry."

Kim dressed up as Pamela Anderson, alongside her best friend, Jonathan Cheban, who wore a Tommy Lee-inspired costume. The reality star and her BFF were dressed up for Kendall Jenner's birthday party, Kim revealed on social media on Wednesday. As an avid social media user, the KUWTK star captured most of her evening on Instagram Story. In many of the videos, she went around asking people to guess their costumes. A lot of party guests had no clue, with Kim declaring at one point, "Nobody knows who we are here!"

In the video in which Kim is rightfully being criticized for, she spoke to her former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd and said, "Nobody knows who I am. Yeah! R*******!"

Understandably, many people were upset with Kim's use of insensitive language. Many took to Twitter, including one person who wrote, "@KimKardashian using the 'R' word on her insta stories. As a special needs parent, I’m sad and disgusted to hear a woman of your age and influence use that word. Please educate yourself."

The word Kardashian used as insult is extremely offensive, especially special needs individual and their loved ones. As the R-Word.org explains, "The R-word hurts because it is exclusive. It's offensive. It's derogatory."

As further explained by Karleigh Jones, a New Zealand Special Olympics athlete, on R-Word.org,

"The word r***** is considered hate speech because it offends people with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as the people that care for and support them. It alienates and excludes them. It also emphasizes the negative stereotypes surrounding people with intellectual and developmental disabilities; the common belief that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities should be segregated, hidden away from society, which, in my opinion, is really old fashioned."

In July, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian came under fire for also using the R-word during an Instagram Live, Us Weekly reported. The publication reported that Kourtney was her off-camera saying, "Yes, you can, you f*ck*ng r*****." According to Us, Khloé was also heard saying, "Are you f*ck*ng r*******?"

Kourtney has not publicly addressed the situation, but Khloé apologized on Twitter on July 20 by posting,

"Ugh I hate that word! Why did I even say that? You are a million percent right and I actually greatly dislike when people use that word! I will do better! I am sorry! much love today."

Let's hope Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney have truly recognized this kind of language is not OK and will never use the R-word ever again.