Kim Kardashian Couldn't Pee In Her Met Gala Dress, But She Looked Really Great

Kim Kardashian West literally made a splash with her wet-look dress and makeup at the 2019 Met Gala. If you loved everything about her beaded Thierry Mugler frock, extra dewy makeup, and dripping wet hair, Kim Kardashian West offered an in-depth look at her Met Gala style. She revealed that she "won't be able to pee for about four hours" and needed a contingency plan while wearing the cinched dress.

In this seven-minute video filmed by Vogue, the reality star and makeup mogul invited fans to watch her final fitting, which was conducted two days before the gala. Kardashian West also allowed the world to see her getting getting her hair and makeup did a mere two hours before the event.

While being helped into the mini dress by not one, not two, but three (!!!) members of her glam team, Kardashian West says, "This look is called 'the wet look,' and it's made out of silicone, it's not latex." The design team said the dress is also made of silk organza while showing the superstar a classic photo of Sophia Loren in a wet shirt dress as the source of inspiration.

Vogue on YouTube

All of those dress details were sweet but this next detail about the fashionable duo's relationship is even sweeter.

Kardashian West, who covers the May 2019 issue of Vogue, recalls her first-ever Met Gala, where she was West's date. "My first Met year, I was just his plus one," she remembers. "I wasn't really invited yet."

This year, her husband told her that the roles were reversed and that he didn't want to shift any of the spotlight away from her. West told her, "You're the cover girl and I'm your plus one. I'll just try to fade out in the background and just be your date and let you shine."

And shine she did! Kardashian West allowed viewers see her getting her luminous makeup expertly applied for the Met Ball. She opted for glossy, bronzed lids that just glowed. She also shared that Mugler was intimately involved in every aspect of crafting her unforgettable look for the event, the theme of which was "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

The busy reality star, who is expecting her fourth child, said her overall goal was to be zen and to indulge in self-care, since the Met Gala tends to be as nerve-racking for her as her wedding was. Her secret? She had three facials in a week-and-a-half, a Korean spa scrub, and a spray tan leading up to fashion's biggest night.

Kardashian West, who has been studying to become a lawyer, also revealed that her personal beauty regimen has taken a bit of a backseat recently due to lack of time. She even joked that it has been refreshing to ditch her glam routine. But for the Met Gala, she put in all of the necessary time and commitment.

The KKW Beauty guru was also forthcoming about how tough it was to, you know, walk, in the restrictive dress. She had such a good sense of humor about the perils and the lack of ability to pee while wearing this particular frock.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ultimately, this behind-the-scenes clip really makes you feel like you are KKW's BFF and helping her great ready for the Met Gala.