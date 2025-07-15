Show of hands: who else gets an unrelenting itch to book a ticket to Europe every time summer rolls along? The “Euro Summer” FOMO is becoming increasingly unbearable, especially after watching Kylie Jenner island-hopping from one coastal town to another and seeing Dua Lipa’s seemingly never-ending bikini-clad excursions. As if we (read: I) needed even more convincing to book that trip, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posted a photo dump from Positano, Italy that looked like postcards from paradise. And her outfits? Heavenly.

Rosie’s Ethereal Slip Dress

The supermodel headed to the Italian coastal town to attend a wedding. Between photos of the idyllic azure views and tablescapes of freshly sliced fruit, she shared some of her outfits — and my jaw is still on the floor.

In one photo, she wore a mint slip dress with the minimalist sensibilities of the ’90s. With its plunging neckline and sweeping train, however, it was anything but simple. She paired the look with a chiffon cape in a lighter shade of green, which billowed with the breeze. For a dash of bling, she wore a delicate lariat necklace covered in diamonds and chunky hoops with the same sparkly effect. The resulting combo was so ethereal, it’s what I’ve always imagined a fairy would look like.

She’s Living In Pastels

For the rest of her vacation along the Amalfi Coast, Huntington-Whiteley embraced softer, muted tones. In one photo, she wore a tank dress with a drop-waist detail in a zesty lemon yellow and accessorized with the same lariat necklace.

She traded lemons for a different kitchen favorite when she wore a pale avocado green dress. The fitted number featured quasi-cap sleeves, a square neckline, and ruching around the waist (peep the bows on each side). She accessorized with a choker and a white east-west shoulder bag.

Posing against the coastline, Huntington-Whiteley wore another understated silk gown, this time in a champagne hue. Ever the sophisticated style star, the former Victoria’s Secret angel draped a scarf around her neck. The styling fully leaned into the reverse shawl trend, Hollywood’s new red-carpet favorite and ode to Old Hollywood greats such as Marilyn Monroe. With a golden minaudière and a dainty necklace, she was elegance personified.