Proving once again that the Kardashians don't always need to throw an elaborate party to celebrate each other, Kim Kardashian posted a sweet Father's Day tribute to Kanye West, on Sunday, June 21. The reality star shared a photo of herself and West posing with their four children: North, who is 7, Saint, who is 4, Chicago, who is 2, and Psalm, who turned 1 in May. The Kardashian-West family appears to be standing on a deck in front of a rural view, with Kim and Kanye wearing matching pleather outfits.

In addition to the family portrait, Kardashian also wrote a sweet message for West in the caption, adding, "Happy Fathers Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life!" She added: "I love you so much!!!" Kardashian also shared a photo of West with his own father, Ray, as well as his two sons, Saint and Psalm.

Kardashian and West have been social-distancing at home in Calabasas due to coronavirus pandemic, and seem to be prioritizing family time. On Thursday, Kardashian posted a sweet selfie with Chicago on Instagram, captioning the picture, "Snuggles w my Chi Chi." On June 10, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo of all four children spending time together at home, writing, "My whole heart." In May, she celebrate her six year wedding anniversary with West on Instagram as well, writing, "6 years down; forever to go. Until the end."

The KKW makeup mogul wasn't the only Kardashian-Jenner to post a father's day tribute. On Sunday, Kris Jenner shared a collage of family photos on Instagram, dedicating the post to all the fathers in her life. Jenner wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to all the dads, stepdads, soon-to-be dads, grandfathers and father figures out there."

Jenner's collage included photos of Kim and Kanye, as well as her son Rob Kardashian with his daughter Dream, Khloé Kardashian's ex and co-parent Tristan Thompson with their daughter True, Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick with their three children, and Travis Scott posing with Stormi, his daughter with Kylie Jenner. The proud grandmother also shared a throwback photo of Robert Kardashian, who is Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob's father, as well as a photo of Caitlyn Jenner with daughters Kylie and Kendall.

It's clear from Kardashian and Jenner's tributes that even without a big celebration, Kanye and the rest of the Kar-Jenner family dads are feeling the love this Father's Day.