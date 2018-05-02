For over a year, one of America's most famous celebrities has been trying to secure a presidential pardon for a woman sentenced to life in prison for nonviolent crimes. Now she's taken the fight to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Kim Kardashian teamed up with Jared and Ivanka to try to win President Trump's support to pardon a convicted grandmother.

And reportedly, she's been successful. According to TMZ, Trump is now set to "review" the file of 62-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who was convicted in 1997 on charges of money laundering and drug conspiracy. According to an ACLU report called "A Living Death," which was meant to highlight cases of people who received prison sentences disproportionate to their crimes, Johnson participated in an operation that trafficked cocaine from Houston to Memphis between 1991 and 1994. She said that she helped with distribution by sending coded messages but didn't sell any drugs personally.

Ten of Johnson's co-conspirators testified against her in exchange for being granted greater leniency in court themselves. They received at most 10 years in prison, while Johnson was given a lifetime sentence without parole. It was her first conviction.

When it became known that Kardashian was trying to intervene in Johnson's case to secure a pardon for her, Johnson wrote a letter to her that TMZ obtained. "Ms. Kardashian you are literally helping to save my life and restore me to my family," she wrote. "I was drowning and you have thrown me a life jacket and given me hope."

TMZ reports that Kardashian has "recently ramped up" her conversations with Kushner and Trump and that she's optimistic about the chance of success: "she's hopeful a pardon will happen soon."

This news comes a week after Kardashian's husband, Kanye West, drew attention for sending a series of tweets that expressed his "love" for President Trump. Kardashian, on the other hand, does not approve of Trump and was a Hillary Clinton supporter. But she'll join forces with the president's children if it means winning support for Johnson.

More to come ...