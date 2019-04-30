If you think sightseeing bus tours are a tourist trap, this story might change your mind. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West surprised a Hollywood bus tour, giving a group of L.A. visitors the surprise of a lifetime. The celebrity power couple didn't plan to surprise the tourists — they just happened to be driving by the bus. And West couldn't resist rolling down the car windows to greet the onlookers, even though it looks like Kardashian wasn't the most willing participant in the whole thing.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a video of the situation on Twitter. It was filmed by someone in the backseat of the car, and judging by fan photos of the encounter, that someone appears to have been Kendall Jenner. She and Kris were in the backseat, while West was driving and Kardashian sat in the passenger seat.

Kris waved at the bus, saying "This is so cute." Kardashian was smiling too, but she also turned to her husband and told him to "stop it" and to "keep going" down the road. But West didn't exactly listen, instead interacting with the waving fans. (There don't seem to be any hard feelings about it, though, considering the fact that Kardashian is the one who posted the clip.)

"It's all downhill from here," West told the crowd. "Tour's over." Kris then repeated her son-in-law's words, saying, "Tour's over!"

The fan meeting happened to come after Kardashian and West's recent KUWTK conversation about being recognized in their respective hometowns. The rapper explained that one of the reasons he loves visiting Chicago is because he's so respected there, and Kardashian joked that she's more recognized than he is when they're in L.A. This time around, though, fans had the chance to recognize both of them.

Of course, it's understandable why Kardashian was hesitant to greet the fans while on the road. Security is a huge risk for the entire family, especially after Kardashian was robbed in Paris in 2016. While the bus riders were likely harmless, it's a little scary to think that any number of people could know where she and West were on the road, and that they could even have been followed. But, fortunately, nothing seems to have happened, since she's laughing about the incident on Twitter now.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the bus greeting came a day after Kardashian's recent baby shower, ahead of the arrival of her and Kanye's fourth child. The party was CBD-themed, and Kardashian shared some footage of the event on her Instagram Story. There was meditation, sound baths, and plenty more relaxation-focused activities, which sound perfect for the soon-to-be mom of four.

The fans on the L.A. bus tour might have expected to see some landmark sites around the city. But they probably weren't expecting to see two of the most famous people in the world up-close and personal. The experience is probably one the bus-goers won't forget, even if it's just another day in the life for Kardashian and West.