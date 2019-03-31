Keeping Up With The Kardashians may be drama-filled, but Kim Kardashian is enjoying the simpler things in life. Kardashian's new family photo with Kanye and their children — Saint, North, and little Chicago — shows the happy bunch relaxing on a weekend morning, because even mega-stars can appreciate the appeal of a lazy Saturday.

To fans, the Kardashians probably seem like they're constantly working, on the go, or attending fancy events. Kim, for instance, has been promoting the KKW Beauty Classic Blossom collection on social media recently. And while the entire family is often busy with their various business adventures, her sweet Saturday morning post is a reminder that in some ways, celebs really are just like the rest of the world. (After all, no amount of money can buy the sweet joy of spending time with your husband and kids.)

It's no secret that family is the most important thing to Kardashian, and she recently opened up to The New York Times about the topic. In an interview published on Saturday, March 30, she talked about the fourth child she and Kanye are expecting via surrogate, a baby boy who's due in May. "I'm frantically trying to get the room ready," she said to the Times, referring to the baby on the way. "It's madness, but the best madness."

Kardashian also told the Times that her family factors into her business decisions, including what sponsored Instagram posts to share. It sounds like she prioritizes things which won't take a ton of effort, which makes total sense, because it leaves her with more family time. Parenthood is clearly super important to her and her husband.

"If there is work that is really easy that doesn't take away from our kids, that's like a huge priority, if someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider," Kardashian said to the paper. "You're going to get backlash for almost everything so as long as you like it or believe in it or it's worth it financially, whatever your decision may be, as long as you're OK with that."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' new season premieres on Sunday night, and it promises plenty of drama. Based on the trailer, it looks like KUWTK will address Khloé Kardashian's breakup from Tristan Thompson, as well as the other highs and lows that the family's experienced so far this year.

But amid all the ups and downs, it looks like Kim is staying relatively drama-free this time around. She's there to support her sister, of course, but she's also focused on her children and her husband. The Times notes that the new KUWTK season will feature confessional interviews with Kanye, in addition to the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, further emphasizing how important Kim's husband is to her.

Whether she and Kanye are plotting their next business moves or just spending time with their children on a weekend day in, family always seems to be at the front of Kim's mind. And it sounds like she wouldn't have it any other way.