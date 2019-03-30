The Kardashian-West family is expecting baby #4 and it seems that they're busy preparing for the child's arrival. Kim Kardashian talked about her fourth baby in an interview with the New York Times on Saturday, March 30, ahead of Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Season 16 premiere on March 31. The NY Times interview, which appeared in the Style section asks if the Kardashian-Jenners are "America’s savviest CEOs," offering a peek into the business acumen — and for Kim, a sweet look into the Kardashian-West home.

The NY Times reported that during the phone interview with Kim, Kanye West was dropping off their daughter North at school, while Chicago and Saint were playing downstairs in the Kardashian-West home. In addition to taking care of their three kids, Kim told the newspaper that she's prepping for their baby son's arrival in May via surrogate. "I’m frantically trying to get the room ready," Kim told the NY Times. "It’s madness, but the best madness."

Kim confirmed that she and Kanye were expecting their fourth child via surrogate during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in January. Kim told host Andy Cohen that her baby boy is due "sometime soon."

Kim and Kanye's 1-year-old daughter Chicago was also born via surrogate. In May 2018, Kardashian called surrogacy "a game changer." during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan and said she was considering having another child. Kardashian said, "I really, really enjoyed the surrogacy process. I will say, when it came to the breastfeeding time, I was like, ‘Okay, this is the best decision I ever made.’ Having to not go through nursing every few hours, I can spend so much more time with the older kids and getting them used to the baby.”

The NY Times interview also gave some insight into how the family plays a big role in Kim and Kanye's business decisions. “If there is work that is really easy that doesn’t take away from our kids, that’s like a huge priority, if someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider,” Kim told the NY Times. “You’re going to get backlash for almost everything so as long as you like it or believe in it or it’s worth it financially, whatever your decision may be, as long as you’re O.K. with that.”

Kayne also seems to be one of Kim's key advisors. The NY Times article said Kim and Kanye have a "mood board" in their living room, which they use to collect looks for Kim’s cosmetic, fragrance and accessory lines, according to the interview.

Kim told the NY Times that Kanye has even given her insights when it comes to her offers to endorse products. She recalled a time when a "fast fashion line" offered her $1 million for one Instagram post — and she rejected the offer. According to the NY Times, Kanye told Kim, "These companies knock off my stuff." On Mother's Day that year, Kanye wrote her a check for $1 million himself with a special message: "Thank you so much for always being supportive and not posting."

And very soon, this supportive couple will add one more baby boy to their brood.