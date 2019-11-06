Kim Kardashian Recreated Her Childhood Home For Kris Jenner's Birthday

The Kardashian family is known for their over-the-top gift-giving — ranging from Kylie Jenner buying her mom a brand-new Ferrari to Kourtney Kardashian being given actual dolls from Disneyland's "It's A Small World" ride — but Kim Kardashian's birthday present for Kris Jenner may have just earned the top spot. Kris turned 64 on Tuesday, and Kim surprised her mom and her sisters by renting their childhood Los Angeles home. Kim's secret gift made everyone cry, but especially her mom who raised Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian inside the house with her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr.

Kim explained on social media that she fooled Kris, her sisters (including Kylie and Kendall Jenner), and some of her mom's oldest friends into thinking they were having lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star later gave everyone the real invitations revealing the true birthday party location — the family's childhood home. Kim clarified that she didn't actually buy the house, but rented it for the day.

As soon as Kris read the invite, she started to cry and it was an emotional moment for the entire family. Like Kim shared on Instagram, "All of our memories live here especially with our dad. It’s where each Kardashian child was born and made us who we are." Kim's dad died on Sept. 30, 2003 at age 59 from esophageal cancer. She, Kris, and her sisters always remember Robert on special occasions like his birthday and Father's Day.

In addition to renting their childhood home, Kim remade all of their table settings and home decor from the same exact fabric and wallpaper print that was once in the house. Kim also rented every single car Kris and Robert had ever owned and even recreated the license plates, including Kris' old plate that once read "2 DIE 4." The Kardashian-Jenners and friends drove some of the cars to the home, while the remaining cars were lined up in the driveway just like how they used to be parked.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram (screenshot)

Kim Kardashian/Instagram (screenshot)

In her posts, Kim opened up about how "nostalgic" the day was and mentioned they all felt her dad's presence during the celebration. She wrote, "I kept it together and didn’t cry the entire lunch even though I cried during the entire planning process. But at the end I went into my old bathroom, closed the door and cried so hard."

Kourtney posted a photo of herself wiping away tears on Instagram Story and wrote, "Mood after Kim's surprise today taking us to the house we grew up in. So many beautiful memories." As for Kris, she commented on Kim's Instagram, "I can't express what this meant to me and I will now have this beautiful day to add to a lifetime of the most fabulous memories." Kendall also called the celebration "such a beautiful day," and Khloé told Kim she was "the best daughter EVER."

The family members also wished Kris a happy birthday on Instagram by sharing memories and old photos, but Kim recreating their childhood home was the one birthday moment that was "2 DIE 4."