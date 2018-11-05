The Kim Kardashian and Ray J drama is the issue that just won't die. But based on recent comments from these exes, it sure sounds like they wish it would. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kim Kardashian responded to claims about her sex life with Ray J on Twitter on Sunday, Nov. 4. Unsurprisingly, the reality star isn't afraid of holding back her feelings on the matter. And as for Ray J, he's also not here for any nonsense either. (Bustle has reached out to reps for both Kardashian and Ray J for additional comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

This whole back-and-forth started when one Twitter user wrote on Nov. 4,

"Ray J constantly revealing all these intimate details about @KimKardashian shows that he is suffering from low self esteem! Hoping that Kanye ignores his ass."

This tweet came shortly after Ray J's supposed comments about Kardashian were published by The Sun on Nov. 3. The publication claimed that Ray J discussed "marathon sessions" in the bedroom with his then-girlfriend during what's described as a "boozy night out" in London on Nov. 1 while promoting his latest single. Apparently the claims included that Kardashian did not like to get sweaty during those supposed sessions and would "stop to do her make-up if she did."

Well, not only did the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star respond to the claims, she also dispelled the allegations in the process. She replied about Ray J,

"Or shows he's a pathological liar... you actually believe this story? It's too funny to me!"

So, in case you were wondering where Kardashian stands in relation to all of this resurfaced drama, now you know.

Following Kardashian's reply, Ray J wanted to clarify things on Twitter himself. In a tweet, posted on Nov. 5., he responded to an article describing all of the drama and denied that he said any of those comments to The Sun. He wrote,

"I NEVER SAID NONE OF THIS- I'm focused on my new baby and my wife! Pls stop trying to tear me down."

As you'll likely remember, Kardashian and Ray J dated way back in the early 2000s, per PopSugar, before the reality star's worldwide fame status. At the time, the KUWTK star met the rapper when she was working as a stylist for the his sister, Brandy.

Of course, both Kardashian and Ray J have since moved on and are going strong in their respective relationships. As the "Sexy Can I" singer related, he recently welcomed a baby with his wife, Princess Love. According to Us Weekly, they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Melody Love Norwood, in May.

As for Kardashian, any KUWTK fan has kept up with everything going on in her personal life. The beauty mogul has been married to Kanye West since 2014 and the superstar couple has three children together, North, Saint, and Chicago (who was just born in January).

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, despite any of the drama about their former relationship (and their now-infamous sex tape), it appears that Kardashian and even Ray J have denied any of the allegations. And obviously, it's also clear that both parties have more than moved on with their lives.