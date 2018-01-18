Kim Kardashian Responded To Lamar Odom’s Comment About Khloe Dating NBA Players & Did Not Hold Back

Kim Kardashian has taken to Twitter. On Thursday afternoon, Kardashian posted on the social media app that, contrary to a prevalent fan theory, her new baby's name is not Louis, Vuitton, Elle V, or anything having to do with the luxury brand or the Instagram she posted of its logo on Wednesday night. But she didn't stop responding to news stories about her family there. Kim Kardashian also responded to Lamar Odom's comment about her sister Khloé Kardashian, and, well, she really went for it.

On Wednesday, Us Weekly released a clip from Odom's upcoming appearance on the BET show Mancave. In the clip, Odom talks about how he knew when he and Khloé were really over for good, with no chance of getting back together.

"I understand when it’s over, it’s over," he said. "When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I could see that."

In the clip, it's clear that Odom says it in a jokey way, and he praises Khloé in other parts of the interview. But, when it comes down to it, it is a dig at her, humorous or not. On top of that, there's the fact that, according to previous accounts from both Khloé and Odom, their relationship was done for good long before she was ever seeing anyone else.

So, that being the case, Kardashian took it upon herself to response to a tweet that included Odom's quote. She wrote simply, "Or second or third brothel."

It's a dark comeback, that's for sure. In October 2015, Odom was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel and was left hospitalized for three months. It's a situation that Odom has spoken about since, and that the Kardashians have spoken about on their show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In fact, some family members, including Khloé, explained on the show that they briefly thought Odom had died.

It's unlikely that Kardashian meant for her tweet to be that dark, though, and is probably just getting at the fact that Odom was unfaithful to Khloé before the situation where he was found unconscious even occurred, and definitely before she was dating other NBA players. Odom has admitted himself that he had a problem with cheating and a problem with drugs during his marriage to Khloé. He told Us Weekly in March 2017:

"When I became Khloé Kardashian's man and on TV, it made me look more enticing. People who didn't even know basketball would approach me because they knew Lammy ... B*tches and THOTs came out of the woodwork. If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d*ck in my pants."

He also said of his drug use, "I wasn't trying to repair my marriage; I was just trying to get high. My life was all about drugs at that point."

While Khloé has not yet responded publicly to Kardashian defending her, it did seem like she might have referenced the response she got from fans when it came to Odom's comment earlier in the day. She wrote on Twitter, "I love you guys!! Thank you you know what for." In response, many fans responded that she always has their support and that they'll stand up for her.

In another part of Odom's Mancave appearance he said of Khloé expecting a baby with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, "I’m happy for her. She took care of me. She’ll be a good mother, for real. She’s a great woman." While he'll probably keep feeling that way about Khloé, he might have some new feelings about her older sister as of Thursday afternoon.