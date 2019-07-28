Continuing her work with prison reform, Kim Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes photos from her upcoming criminal justice documentary on Instagram over the weekend. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media with a first look of her upcoming Oxygen documentary, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project. Per her caption, Kardashian visited the District of Columbia Correctional Treatment Facility in Washington, D.C. on July 24 to learn about their higher education initiative, the Georgetown Prison Scholars program. Her visit will be highlighted in the upcoming documentary.

Kardashian took to Instagram on July 27 to share a series of selfies with prisoners from her visit. "Last week I was so moved by Dr. @marcmhoward, a Georgetown professor who teaches a course inside of a Washington DC prison where these men and women can get Georgetown credit,” she wrote. "I met so many amazing people that can't wait to share their stories with you. We filmed a documentary I am working on that will be out on @oxygen and I hope you will learn about the justice system the way I have."

Kardashian will executive produce Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, a two-hour documentary that will capture Kardashian's "efforts to secure freedom for Americans who she believes have been wronged by the justice system," according to Oxygen’s website. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Kardashian first dipped her feet into criminal justice reform efforts in 2018 when she campaigned for clemency on behalf of Alice Marie Johnson. Johnson had been serving a life sentence for a nonviolent, first-time drug offense. Due to the efforts of the reality star, President Donald Trump granted the 63-year-old prisoner clemency, and she was freed in June 2018. Since then, Johnson published a memoir, After Life: My Journey from Incarceration to Freedom, in which Kardashian wrote the foreword, per People. "You have helped me find an incredible new sense of purpose, and I am so grateful for that," the media mogul wrote. "You have helped create change that will impact others, and have inspired and encouraged me to continue on my journey to do the same."

Along with her campaign for Johnson, Kardashian has also financed 90 Days of Freedom, a campaign that freed 17 prisoners serving life sentences for low-level drug offenses. In April, the KKW Beauty mogul revealed that she’s working to become a lawyer. In an interview with Vogue, Kardashian detailed plans to take the California bar exam after a four-year apprenticeship program. Attorneys Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney of #cut50, a “bipartisan effort to reform the criminal justice system,” both serve as Kardashian’s mentor.

In April, Shawn Holley, Kardashian’s attorney, explained to the Today show of her decision, "It's definitely not a trend; it's definitely not a fad. It's not something to get attention. This is a true and authentic interest that she has had and a commitment to taking it to the next level." Kardashian's behind-the-scenes photos illustrate just how excited she is to share her passion for reforming the criminal justice system with the world.