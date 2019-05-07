Thanks to Oxygen, fans will get a chance to keep up with the Kardashian who's trying to reform the prison system. A Kim Kardashian criminal justice documentary is coming to the network later this year and will offer a "never before seen look inside her mission to tackle one of America's most controversial subjects," according to Variety.

The doc, which currently holds the working title Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project, is inspired by her work with Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother who was serving life in prison for a first-time nonviolent drug trafficking crime. That is, until Kardashian convinced the White House to grant her clemency last year. Since then, Kardashian has vowed to use her celebrity to help others who were wrongfully imprisoned and need an ally.

According to an Oxygen press release, the two-hour documentary, co-executive produced by Kardashian, will "capture Kardashian’s efforts to secure freedom for Americans who she believes have been wronged by the justice system."

Recently, Kardashian told Vogue she's studying to become a lawyer and had begun a four-year law apprenticeship. Her goal is to take the bar exam in 2022. As for why she wanted to take this step, Kardashian told the magazine that it once again had to do with Johnson and what she learned while advocating for her. "I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it," Kardashian said, "and if I knew more, I could do more.”

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With her decision to practice law, Kardashian's also carrying on the family tradition; her late dad Robert Kardashian was also a lawyer. No surprise then that her mom Kris Jenner — who admitted she was surprised by her daughter's decision — was proud of Kardashian's latest venture. "When you find something that you’re that passionate about, it’s not difficult; you don’t have to think about it — it just happens," Jenner told the magazine.

In its cover story, Vogue also revealed that Kim K has been working with CNN commentator Van Jones, a former attorney who co-founded #cut50, a bipartisan criminal justice advocacy group with attorney Jessica Jackson "visiting prisons, petitioning governors, and attending meetings at the White House" pushing for prison reform.

And this isn't lip service, Kardashian has been putting in the work. Since helping Johnson, Kardashian has pushed to help others in similar situations. Earlier this week, Kardashian tweeted, "We did it again!" in celebration of the release of a Miami man named Jeffrey, who Kardashian wrote "served 22 years of life sentence for low level drug case. He served too much time but it gives me so much joy to fund this life saving work."

Kardashian is already talking openly and honestly to her Twitter followers about the need for criminal justice reform and what it's meant to her to get involved. Her upcoming documentary will give fans a closer look at her mission to change the world for the better. Even better, it could show ways in which those less famous could get involved, too.