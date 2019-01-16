When did you get your first car? When you got your driver's license? When you graduated high school? College? Well, on Jan. 15, Kim Kardashian posted about Chicago's first birthday party on Instagram, and one of the gifts her little lady received was a Mercedes G series SUV. OK, technically it's the toy version of a Mercedes G series SUV, but it looks really real *and* it matches the one her mom drives. Lucky, huh?

According to the clips Kardashian posted on her Instagram Stories, Chicago's sweet ride was a present from her aunt Kourtney. "Chicago's birthday, and look what Kourtney pulled up with," she can be heard saying in one of the videos. "We're having our family dinner to celebrate, and this is what Chi gets to match mommy."

If you were thinking Chicago's car looked a little familiar, that's because Kardashian got the exact same one from Kanye West back in August. Hers was made for grown-ups, of course. According to People, West gifted his wife the neon-colored SUV — "the truck of her dreams," according to Kardashian — after they'd rented one just like it in Miami. "I just got out of the gym and was surprised by this new baby," Kardashian excitedly told fans on her Instagram Stories at the time. "I loved it so much in Miami, and I kept on talking about it." Ask and you shall receive, apparently.

Now, Kardashian's one-time dream has become Chicago's reality, too. Can she take it for a spin on major roads and highways? Definitely not. It does have some pretty sweet features, though. For example: The headlights on Chi's ride are basically like strobe lights in a club. Most cars' headlights simply turn on and stay on — these headlights bring the party.

It also looks to be extremely spacious, as evidenced by another one of Kardashian's clips. Not only does it fit both Chicago and her big brother Saint in the main cabin area, but their sister North appears to be able to ride comfortably on the hood. Probably not the safest place to sit, but they all looked super cute together while the car was in park.

Get this: Chicago's toy car actually plays music, too. Like, it has a full-on sound system with massive subwoofer speakers and trunk-rattling sound. OK, that's an exaggeration, but it totally plays music, which seemed to even surprise Kardashian after Saint cranked it up.

Chicago's car is undoubtedly impressive, but she got a pretty great gift from her big sister, too. In Kardashian's final photo from the party, there's a plate full of cookies. There are seven cookies total, each of them covered in sprinkles and pink icing, each of them decorated with one letter of Chicago's name. Oh, and in the middle of the cookie circle, there's a bunch of Hershey Kisses. "Love North," Kardashian captioned the photo. How cute is that?

It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner kids live a pretty luxe lifestyle. From designer clothes to lavish vacations to rubbing elbows with the rich and famous — they're all extremely hashtag blessed. Chicago's first birthday brought her a neon SUV and a bunch of pink cookies, and honestly, what more could a 1-year-old need?