With the birth of baby number four rapidly approaching, there's undoubtedly a lot to be done in the Kardashian-West household. Before things get too real, though, might as well celebrate, right? Kim Kardashian's baby shower theme is pretty trendy, the reality star recently revealed to E! News, and it sounds like it's going to be surprisingly low-key. Not only that, but Kim said the event isn't just about the new baby on the way — it's important for her other kids, too.

Back in January, both People and Us Weekly reported that Kim and Kanye West were expecting their fourth child via surrogate. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen shortly thereafter, Kim confirmed the news herself, and told the host that their baby boy was due "sometime soon."

"Sometime soon" turned out to mean May, which is right around the corner now. Despite the fact that she's basically a seasoned parental pro at this point, though, Kim recently told E! News that she's been "freaking out so much" about the arrival of baby number four — which is why the theme of this year's shower is going to be super chill.

"I just want a zen-like CBD-themed baby shower," she told the outlet on April 2. "I just want massages, I want to do like a tea ceremony with crystals and we're going to have a drink at this baby shower — we're not pregnant," the star added. "This is the massages for all, like just meditation, calm before the storm baby shower."

It's definitely not your standard baby shower theme, but it's actually a pretty good idea, right? Mellow everyone out before chaos ensues? Into it.

In addition to mellowing everyone out, there's another important reason behind this particular shower. Kim told E! News that — since they're using a surrogate — she hopes the party will make the new baby seem like more of a reality to their other kids: North, Saint, and Chicago.

Kim explained,

"When you have a surrogate, for me, I realized that having a baby shower for Chi was actually so much more beneficial for my kids, because they saw people come. They actually saw that it was like, 'A new baby is coming.' They got so excited for Chi to come that way, seeing that everyone was coming to celebrate the baby, so I'm actually really doing it for them."

That makes sense. Seeing as how Kim isn't carrying the child herself, her kids haven't really had a visual representation of the baby growing and getting bigger inside her belly. Sounds like the party will be a good way to get them pumped. Or, wait — relaxed? Pumped and then relaxed? Do we think they'll be getting little mini-massages and sipping tea and playing with crystals? If so, pictures, please.

Kim's nervousness over adding a fourth child to their family is totally understandable, but it seems like she knows what she's doing. Besides, if she's still feeling stressed after the baby is born, they can always just throw another super chill party.