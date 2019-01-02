Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Expecting Their Fourth Child Together, According To Reports

The Kardashian family may be expanding yet again, if new reports are actually true. According to Us Weekly, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a baby via surrogate. The publication cited multiple sources, who claim Kimye's fourth child will be a boy, who's due in "very early May." People also confirmed the news on Wednesday morning. (Bustle reached out to Kardashian’s rep for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

The outspoken reality star has yet to comment on these latest reports, but knowing how she's handled past similar situations, it's only a matter of time before she sets the record straight one way or another. The first time Us Weekly reported that Kimye was expecting again back in August, Kardashian seemingly dismissed the rumor in an interview with E! News. She said,

"I don't know, I don't know, I read that, I read something... none of that was true. But I've been really open about it and talked about it on our show, so... I don't know."

She also told E! News at the time, "We start filming season 16 [of Keeping Up With The Kardashians] next week, so if I think about it more and it's gonna happen, you'll definitely see it on the show. But as of now, no."

As fans know, it's been quite a year for the famous family. Last January, Kardashian and West welcomed their daughter Chicago. They announced the news in typical Kardashian fashion — on one of their apps. The message read,

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."

Chicago marked baby number three for Kimye, whose other children, Saint and North, are growing up right in front of fans' eyes. In frequent posts on social media, Kardashian has kept fans up-to-date with adorable photos and funny tweets along the way. Of course, there's also been plenty of cute snapshots with the other Kardashian-Jenner kids.

Not only has Kardashian shared a ton about her kids' day-to-day lives, but she's also been super open about her difficulties in past pregnancies. Back in 2015, when she was expecting her second child Saint, Kardashian talked to E! News about what her pregnancy was like with North. She said,

"Every medical issue that you could probably have I feel like I get and I worry so much about it. This pregnancy I have a little bit more anxiety just because I know what's to come and it's really inevitable some of the issues that I'm going to have. You know, I have a high-risk delivery and all of that gives me such anxiety."

However, she also made sure to mention, "You know it was really hard for me to get pregnant so I do feel really blessed that I am pregnant and at the end of the day it is a million times worth it."

Kardashian is always vocal about how grateful she is for her kids, so if the reports are indeed true, she'll likely be just as thrilled for baby number four. And you can bet that fans will be too.