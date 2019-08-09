The Kardashian-West family has been living it up in Japan recently. And, naturally, Kim Kardashian showcased the family's fun excursion on social media for all of her fans to see. Based on all of Kim Kardashian's photos from the family's Japan trip, it's clear that there was one person in particular who stole the show: North West.

The famous family's vacation was filled with fashionable looks, adorable friendship moments, and of course, the most perfect photo-ops ever. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star first started to post snaps from their vacation on Aug. 6, when she posted a series of photos of herself, her husband, and North at TeamLab's Borderlesss Digital Art Museum in Tokyo.

The crew got to take gorgeous, and incredibly artsy, pics amongst the installation, including some blue and pink-themed ones. Even though Kardashian and West's pic together is pretty flawless, the reality star's snaps featuring North, who donned her bright smile, really take the cake. Kardashian captioned her Instagram post with a simple and straightforward, "Night at the museum in Japan."

The reality star also posted another snap from the art installation, one that featured the group posing for a family photo (Kimye's two youngest children, Chicago and Psalm, did not appear in photos from the family's trip). And it goes without saying, but the crew, who showcased barefoot looks in the snap, rocked the best poses.

The fashionable looks and stylish snaps didn't stop there. Kardashian posted another series of photos on Instagram of her adorable family. Yet again, it was North who stole the show, all thanks to her Kardashian-approved outfit. Kardashian could be seen cuddling up next to Saint in the pics, with North, decked out in a fun green and yellow-themed look, getting her model-worth posing on next to a bicycle. The piece de resistance of her look was actually the bag that the six-year-old sported, which just so happened to be her mother's rare $35,000 Dior saddle bag, per People.

The purse, which Dior designed in collaboration with Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama, is one of only ten produced in the world, according to Vogue. The publication also noted that the item is “a collector’s piece worthy of a museum.” Truthfully, this information doesn't really come as too much of a surprise because when it comes to North's style, you can always count on her to follow in Kardashian's fashion-forward footsteps.

In addition to spending time with her family, North also got to hang out with her best friend, Ryan Romulus, who is the daughter of Kardashian's longtime friend Tracy Nguyen Romulus. The KUWTK star posted a variety of pics featuring the two "besties in Japan" during their vacation, one of which showed North and Ryan holding hands as they traveled through a traditional market. In other words, their bestie outing was almost too cute to handle.

With their fashionable, artistic excursions and bestie hangouts, it appears as though the entire Kardashian-West family (and, more specifically, star-in-the-making North West) truly had a fantastic time during their summer vacation to Japan.