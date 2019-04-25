Gather 'round, friends. Hold your phones and computers close. Something horrific may be afoot in the realm of social media, and it seems as if no one is safe from its irreparable devastation — not even the world's most famous celebrities. On the evening of April 24, Kim Kardashian's Instagram following list disappeared, as pointed out by several of the mogul's many fans. It apparently occurred without any inkling of a warning — *poof* — gone, just like that. It's like she was never following anyone at all.

Twitter user @KimKWestPics was one of the first to call Kardashian's attention to the extinction of her list, by sharing a screenshot of the Instagram situation. "Wait..... what’s happening? Is Instagram bugging or what?" they captioned the shot, which showed Kardashian as following "0" people.

The reality star was clearly shaken by this unexpected revelation, as evidenced by her exclamatory reply. "OMG what???? What’s going on????" she wrote in a retweet of the fan's photo. (Bustle reached out to Instagram for comment on the situation, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Later, Kardashian clarified that the clearing of her following list wasn't done by her own hand. "no it’s a mistake," she tweeted. "I have to remember everyone I followed now and add everyone. I have no idea what happened." Evil happened. Something wicked Kardashian's way walked. And when it left, she was forced to rely on memory and memory alone.

In response to Kardashian's clarification, another fan expressed relief. "I totally thought you were gonna unfollow everyone from all your social media accounts omg," they wrote, followed by the laughing-so-hard-you're-crying emoji. An interesting choice, as this is certainly no laughing matter.

"No way!" Kardashian commented back. "We’re working on figuring out what happened but I will start following people back if I can remember everyone." *If* you can remember everyone, Kim K? What if you can't, though? What happens to those poor, unfortunate souls? How will they find the strength to recover? Something more must be done.

However, Kardashian should be given credit where credit is due. She did what she could. She tried to follow people again... but to no avail. "I tried following people again and now looks like at 0 again," she admitted.

At the time of publish, though, it appeared as if Kardashian had been able to clear some of the rubble and slowly start to rebuild her following list. It's not currently known how many people she followed before the big blow occurred, but she's managed to add more than 50 of them back now.

Something similar went down on her sister's Khloé Kardashian's Instagram page earlier this month — except instead of losing her following list, Khloé's page apparently went private, all on its own. "I was on my explorer page and I saw your post," she wrote after being alerted of the glitch (as captured in a screenshot by @CommentsByCelebs). "I have NO idea how or why my page is private. I don't even know how to fix that lol thank you for posting! I'm going to fix it. That's strange..." Suspicious, no? Very suspicious indeed.

So, what happens next? Who did this to them? Someone must be held responsible. And should the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family be worried as well? Or were Khloé and her sister the primary targets? For now, those questions remain unanswered. In the meantime, stay alert, be aware, and if you see something, say something.