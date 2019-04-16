The Kardashian family is known for their openness about their lives. They share so much with their fans on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and social media. That's why it was so surprising that Khloé Kardashian put her Instagram account on private, as reported by Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, April 16. It was especially unexpected since she just shared photos and videos from her daughter True's epic first birthday party, which took place on Sunday, April 14. But don't worry, Kardashian's account is already back to public and the backstory is pretty amusing.

So, what happened exactly? Plenty of eyes have been on Kardashian's Instagram ever since True's party. Aside from the over-the-top decor and cute mother/daughter matching outfits, the other big story from the birthday bash was the presence of Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. It's nice that he was there for their daughter True, but it just had to be awkward, right?

Even if it wasn't, there was definitely a lot of curiosity about Thompson and Kardashian's interactions, since they split after his second cheating scandal in February. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Kardashian and Thompson about the cheating rumors, but did not hear back.) You might assume that people who are very curious about the reality star's personal life would already be following her, so the change to private wouldn't matter, right? Well, it turns out there are apparently a lot of people that won't actually commit to hitting "follow," based on the immediate uproar to Kardashian's account being temporarily private.

So, why did Kardashian put her account on private anyway? It turns out that it was actually an accident. There's no need to read into the quotes from her Instagram Stories or blame the Tristan Thompson resurgence for Kardashian's perceived need for privacy.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star set the record straight with a comment on the account @KardashianVideos. The Instagram account @CommentsByCelebs came through with a screenshot of Kardashian's explanation. She wrote,

"I was on my explorer page and I saw your post. I have NO idea how or why my page is private. I don't even know how to fix that lol thank you for posting! I'm going to fix it. That's strange..."

Her fans (and even her trolls) are likely relieved that her account is public again. Then again, is it really fair to describe an Instagram account with 91.3 million followers as "private"? There were plenty of people with access to her content during that super brief stint of privacy. With that said, there was plenty of jokes about the change to her account.

One Twitter user pointed out the irony of the situation.

That person wasn't the only one though. This was definitely the obvious joke to make about this incident with one Twitter user posting a screenshot of her then-private account.

Another tweeter wondered if there was a connection between making the account private and one of the many quotes Kardashian posted to her Instagram Story.

A different fan attempted to reach out to Kardashian directly for answers.

One person assumed she set the account to private to hide posts from Thompson. However, the NBA player is one of the 91.3 million followers that she has, so this theory just didn't make sense.

Even though the accidental profile change made Kardashian the subject of jokes, it also showed just how many people care about the content she's posting. Because, yes, there are even more people outside of the 91.3 million followers checking out her account on a regular basis.