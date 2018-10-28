The Kardashians' everyday Instagram game could be considered MVP-level on its own, but when members of reality TV's first family post pictures of babies on vacation to Instagram, it's almost too good for any social media app. Fortunately, those kinds of rules don't actually exist, so when Kim Kardashian posted a picture of Chicago and True in Bali on Oct. 28, nobody had to get kicked off of Instagram. The almost-too-cute-for-the-gram photo shows Kim and Kanye West's daughter, Chicago, and Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True, wearing matching pastel dresses while sitting on a woven bench surrounded by trees. In a word, it's perfect.

Kim captioned the adorable picture of the cousins: "Besties in Bali," and it's the perfect example of how close the cousins must be. Kim and Khloé have been sharing pictures of their sweet babies together ever since they were born, basically. Chicago was born on Jan. 15, 2019, and the next baby in the family, Stormi Webster — Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby — was born on Feb. 1. Then, True came on April 12. While Stormi and Jenner seem to have missed the Bali trip, Kim has shared photos of all three babies together in the past, calling them "The Triplets."

Even though Stormi didn't join the fam in Bali, it looks like True and Chicago had an amazing time together based on the adorable photo Kim posted.

They grow up so fast. All you have to do to see how much the two baby cousins have changed over the past few months is scroll a little bit back through Kim's Instagram feed. On Khloé's birthday in June, Kim posted a photo of herself and Khloé with Chicago and True, and if you compare the two photos you really get a sense that the babies are really close. After all, they've been having play-dates — sometimes in exotic locations like Bali — since they were born.

In an interview with the U.K.'s Evening Standard Jenner spoke about the experience of watching her baby grow so closely to Chicago, who's the oldest of the babies. Jenner said,

"They hang out all the time. It’s crazy how fast they grow, because Chi is just, like, two weeks older, but you can tell she's a little bit more advanced. And then, right when Stormi hits two weeks, she’s doing the same things Chi was doing... it's just crazy to see them grow up together."

It would've been great to see "The Triplets" — or Chi, Stormi, and True — all hanging out in Bali together, but if you want more cousin cuteness from the Kardashians' Bali trip, you don't have to look far. On Oct. 27, Scott Disick posted a photo of another BFF duo: Kim's daughter North West with his and Kourtney's daughter, Penelope Disick from the trip to Bali.

All of the adorable cousin duos are really a lot to handle, but Kardashian fans wouldn't have it any other way and neither would the actual Kardashians. When a fan asked on Twitter if True went on the Bali trip, Khloé responded, "Of course!!!!!!!!! I wouldn't have been able to go emotionally if she didn't come." Hopefully that means plenty more tropical cousin photos from future vacations will ensue.