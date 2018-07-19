Everyone has some social media moments that they'd probably like to forget (all of those awkward MySpace pages say hi). Even the most social-savvy out there, like Kim Kardashian, have had a few faux pas. On July 18, Kim Kardashian tweeted that she used to write "Tweet Dreams" all the time. And wow, did she say it — a lot.

Kardashian decided to embrace TBT a little early with her fun throwback. She wrote to her followers, "Remember when I used to tweet 'Tweet Dreams' lol." Honestly, many probably have forgotten the reality star's early social media days by this point. But now that she mentions it, it is pretty fun to throw it back to a time when the Twitter maven was anything but the savvy comeback queen she is today.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wasn't wrong when she mentioned her fondness for the "Tweet Dreams" phrase. A quick look at her Twitter feed of yesteryear (i.e. way back in 2009) shows that it was basically a catchphrase of hers for quite a while. Unfortunately, she eventually moved on to bigger and less corny things as time went on. Still, those forgotten tweets were some serious gems.

It's actually wild to see all of these "Tweet Dreams" tweets now. Not only are they totally unlike anything that Kardashian tweets today, but they also have some uncharacteristically low engagement compared to some of her most popular notes today.

A Simple Update

One of those throwback tweets only garnered 19 likes. Yes, 19 likes. Now, the KUWTK star has obviously gotten more popular since this was tweet. But, still, can you imagine Kim K getting double-digit likes on anything she's posted? This is like a throwback to a Kardashian bizarro world.

Goodnight To Koko

Kardashian wrote her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, a tweet including her old catchphrase. So sweet!

Spin Crowd Thoughts

This tweet contains yet another throwback to an amazing reality program you've probably forgotten about. Kardashian asked her followers if they were watching The Spin Crowd, a series that followed her BFF Jonathan Cheban and his PR agency, per IMDb. Talk about a complete blast from the past.

Filming KUWTK

The reality star featured her signature sign-off as she revealed that the fam was busy filming KUWTK. Who knew that Kardashian used to be even more open about the goings-on in her life?

Solitaire Queen

Kardashian's apparently a fan of solitaire as she related to her followers back in 2011. She also included another message to her followers that she's fond of, "Say your prayers!"

If you follow the KKW Beauty mogul today, you would know just how much she's stepped up her Twitter game since her "Tweet Dreams" days. Her Twitter feed is full of messages about her latest beauty products and even some oh-so-relatable interactions with her siblings. She'd probably never be caught posting her signature sign-off now, unless it was a little more tongue-in-cheek.

Although, there's one funny throwback tweet in particular that she'd probably love everyone to forget about. In 2010, Kardashian apparently tweeted,

"kowabunga dudettes. i'm so pumped to be on this surfing kick. who else surfs out there? gnarly day in the h2o. ridin' waves!"

Basically, it sounds more surfer bro chic than anything the reality star would ever tweet. As it turns out, it actually was a little prank from Kourtney Kardashian, as Kim K explained in February 2017. The resurfaced tweet had the star "dying" over some of her other questionable social media messages.

It's so fun to see Kardashian make light of some of her interesting and hilarious social media behavior. After all, doesn't everyone have some embarrassing tweets that they'd maybe like to forget?