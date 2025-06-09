Kim K Showed Off Her Thong In A Totally See-Through Skirt

Kim Kardashian is an expert on the neutral-toned, elevated basic. She’s built a fashion empire around the concept — hello, SKIMS — and has even (controversially) decorated her home in the same manner.

It’s no shock that Kardashian’s own closet matches her carefully curated brand. In a recent Instagram post, Kardashian shared pics from her collection of basics, including sexy bikinis and barely-there sheer pieces.

Kim K’s Sexy Bra Tops

“Love finding closet pics in my phone,” Kardashian wrote in the caption of her Instagram photo dump on Sunday, June 8. The reality star began her photo collection with this sleek-yet-skimpy bandeau top. She paired it with fitted black capris and wide-strap flip flops for a Y2K feel.

Kardashian followed her first look up with this tiny black string bikini top, coupled with matching biker shorts and oversized shield sunglasses — a classic Kim K outfit formula.

See-Through Sheer

Kardashian will always bring sex appeal to a look, and what better way to give just enough away than a semi-see-through moment. Kardashian gave fans a cheeky peak of her butter yellow high-cut thong with this fitted, sheer, white maxi skirt. On top, she wore a white string bikini — giving total beach vibes.

The mogul continued the see-through trend with a twist on a classic silhouette. Kardashian wore a high-neck, semi-sheer gray maxi dress with a thigh-high slit. The twist tie detail at her waist added a fun and fresh touch.

Kardashian might love a basic, but that doesn’t mean she’s not here for a little glitz and glam. Some of her most iconic fashion moments are her most blinged-out, attention-grabbing looks. So, of course, a Kardashian closet photo dump would not be complete without one such ensemble.

In the final slide of her Instagram carousel, Kardashian donned a sheer dress, with the gloriously gaudy gold embellishments that just barely covered her chest.