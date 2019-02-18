Kim Kardashian's family just keeps growing, and now, there's more photographic evidence of exactly how quickly that's happening. On Sunday, Kardashian shared a new photo of North and Chicago that really shows how fast her daughters are growing up, and even though it seems like it was yesterday that the world found out that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was expecting her first child, her family has already come so far.

In the photo, North and Chicago are both sitting down on the stairs together, wearing their PJs, and North has her arm outstretched to her little sister. North's giving the camera a sly smile as Chicago is staring off into the distance, and they both look so much like Kardashian in the photo. It's hard to believe that North will already be turning six years old later this year and that Chicago turned one last month, but time flies when you're having fun, which these girls certainly seem to have been doing. Kardashian's been open in the past about how North and Saint don't always get along, but that doesn't seem to be the case with these two.

Kardashian kept it simple in her caption, writing, "my girls," with a pink heart emoji.

This isn't the only photo Kardashian shared from the weekend she spent with her kids. Behold, this incredibly adorable picture of Chicago having the time of her life on a swing when they went to the park:

Seems like they spend some fun quality family time together — and when you're Chicago's age, playing on the swings is everything. Then she got to hang with her big sis? Solid weekend for this kiddo.

The photo of North and Chicago is a big deal because it's the first one that Kardashian has shared of her two girls together since Chicago was born last year. There have been plenty of group shots, of course, but no photos that only include North and Chicago — until now.

However, there have been a ton of photos of Chicago and Saint. Even when she was very small, they were BFFs:

And their adorable sibling relationship has only grown since then, as evidenced by this photo of Saint grinning his little heart out as he sits with his little sister:

Later this year, Kardashian will be welcoming her fourth child — another boy — which means her family will be growing even more. The dynamics will undoubtedly shift again at that point, but hopefully, her kids will continue to keep growing even closer together.

It's been so much fun to watch North, Saint, and Chicago grow up so far, and it'll be even better to see them keep growing up as they get older and their personalities keep shining through. It's probably safe to assume more adorable photos like this one are on the way. Chicago and North could totally start their own girl gang, and it's likely that Penelope, True, Stormi, and Dream would definitely want to join.