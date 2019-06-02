Fashion clearly runs in the Kardashian-West family. In a new Instagram post, Kim Kardashian shared that North West helped style her anniversary look, and her daughter clearly has a future in the industry. On Saturday, the reality star shared pictures of the outfit that were taken during a fitting with Dolce & Gabbana designer Domenico Dolce. Of course, the reality star's oldest daughter, who is 5 years old, had a hand in the process, and can be seen in one of the photos helping adjust the sparkly top of the outfit. Kardashian's white turtleneck jumpsuit was inspired by a previous fashion show from the design house, and the star wore the number on a date-night with Kanye West to see Céline Dion, as per People.

Kardashian shared the behind-the-scenes of how the dramatic look came together on social media, from the original runway inspiration to posing in the completed outfit on a white couch. She wrote in the caption:

"Thank you Domenico! I hope North was a good assistant (swipe.)"

The bold outfit (and North's role in putting it together) had plenty of fans on the on the social media platform. Khloé Kardashian commented, "Queen mother!!!!!!" Drag Queen Violet Chachki wrote simply, "J'adore." Fans of the star also chimed in the comments to show love for the ensemble, and especially to praise North's styling skills.

Thanks to North's assistance, her mother had the perfect look for the anniversary trip. Kardashian wore the jumpsuit on a surprise anniversary date with West, which brought the couple to Las Vegas, Nevada where singer Dion performs her residency shows. She posted a picture posing with West and Dion on Instagram, writing, "Can we discuss how @celinedion is one of my favorite singers! Her show was amazing! And she is so beautiful!"

The fitting for Kardashian's date-night ensemble wasn't the first time North showed an interest in fashion. The KKW makeup mogul posts often about how North has developed a real love for clothing and accessories. In May, Kardashian posted a picture of North on Instagram, writing: "I didn't think my daughters love for my clothes and jewelry would happen so soon. I’ll literally be working and come home to find North dressed up in all of my things. I made her these kid size @carolinelemkeberlin sunglasses because I really wouldn’t share mine lol! I love my fashionista Northie so much!"

North has a well-documented history of borrowing items from her mother's closet as well. In April, Kardashian revealed North stole her boots on Instagram, showing how upset her daughter was to find out she could not wear the over-sized heels out of the house. Kardashian wrote, "Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots" alongside a crying laughing and heart emoji.

Of course, North gets her fashion sense from both her mom and her dad. West launched his Yeezy fashion label in 2014, as per Dazed, and recently expanded the brand to include an incubator program for under-represented designers. It might be many years before North can start a label of her own, but she clearly picked up a love for clothes from both sides of the family.

Given how North is already helping her mother put together dramatic designer looks, it seems the Kardashian-West kids could have a long career in fashion. North already seems planned to follow in her parent's fashionable footsteps, and she'll probably do so while wearing her mother's leopard print boots.