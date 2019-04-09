Today on Keeping Up with the Back to School Mood... Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney shared a photo of Penelope Disick and North West's first day back to school after spring break. In the picture, which Kim shared on Monday, Kim, Kourtney, North, and Penelope are out in front of North and Penelope's school. Kim, Kourtney, and Penelope are all smiling for the camera. North, on the other hand, is looking away from the camera and kind of grimacing like the emoji that has a straight line for a mouth. "Spring Break is over," reads Kim's caption, which also includes the crying face emoji, the open book emoji, the stack of books emoji, and a pencil emoji.

I'm no body language expert, but little North kind of appears to be pretty over it. Or maybe she is just making that face because she feels like it. Again, not a body language expert here, but she definitely doesn't look thrilled.

Whatever the intent may be, the look on North’s face looks a lot like a look so many of us know. It's the look of a human being who just realized spring break/summer break/holiday break/three-day weekend/regular weekend is officially over.

It is the look that washes over your face when you finally accept that your break is a thing of the past and you have to go back to your regularly scheduled programming, which includes stuff like waking up earlier than you would prefer, not hanging out on your couch in PJs for as long as you want, trying to check as many things off your to-do list as possible, taking on even more responsibilities, and dealing with your dreaded daily commute. She's only 5 years old, and she already has the “case of the Mondays” face down pat.

And now for a crucial question: Do you think North kicked off the post-spring break leg of the school year by announcing who her parents are to her classmates? Because ever since Kim shared that outstanding anecdote about North shouting her parents' names out of a car window at a wedding on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, I've been convinced North is always shouting her parents' names at events.

In case you missed it, here's what Kim said on Kimmel:

"I mean, the other day I took North to a wedding and she was rolling down the window going, 'Kim Kardashian's in here!' Like, screaming to all of the drivers. And she'll say, 'Hi, I'm North West! Kanye West is my dad!' And I was just like, 'Oh, my gosh.' I was like rolling up the window, putting on the child lock and having to have a serious conversation with her."

Man, that is as hilarious and as it is cute. Growing up the kid of two extraordinarily famous people has got to be so weird.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

But hey, whether you're a kid of two extraordinarily famous people or not, you aren't immune to a case of the Mondays — or wishing that spring break would last forever.