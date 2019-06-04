Though the Kardashians frequent red carpets and basically own Instagram, even the reality royal family has to deal with real world problems from time to time. A recent example can be seen in Sunday night's new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, when Kim Kardashian discovers North's hamster died. A clip of the fiasco was released today and all begins when Kim's assistant Michael tells her that North's hamster "hasn't been moving."

Kim is, ironically enough, on the phone with her sister Khloe at the time. Per E! News, Khloé gifted the hamster to North, which was reportedly named "Blacktail West," without permission. After Michael says, "So, you might want to go look at it," Kim begins to hilariously process the situation.

"It's dead?" Kim cautiously replies. "I don't have time for a dead hamster." (Which could soon enter the canon of iconic KUWTK quotes, to be honest.) Khloé quickly reacts on the phone, replying, "Are you sure it's no longer with us?" But after further inspection by Kim and Michael (by poking the hamster with a red Sharpie, no less), it becomes clear that the pet is not simply "sleeping."

"The hamster's dead," Kim tells Khloé in the clip. "It's just sitting in here dead." But without a clear cause of death, the sisters' thoughts immediately turn to North, 5.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

Luckily, North is at school during the incident, so Kim has some time to think about how to tell her. "I don't know how I'm going to say, 'And by the way, your hamster died,'" the KKW Beauty mogul says. (Don't look at us, Kim.) In a confessional to the camera, Kim explains, "North is gonna be really, really upset. It's just not fair. How do I go and explain this…like, what do I do?"

Kim then tells Khloé that this is the first animal North's been super attached to, even more than the beloved family dog Sushi, so we can only assume that this love runs deep. "This is why you don't get someone a pet," Kim points out, clearly turning her frustration towards her younger sister and spontaneous hamster gifter. "Don't ever do this to me again. I literally hate you." In typical Khloé fashion, she payfull quips back, "Are you gonna get me killed too?"

But Khloé, who welcomed her first daughter True in April 2018, might be fearing the wrong member of the Kardashian-West clan. If anyone could get angry with Khloé, it could be little Northie herself. Fans got a taste of one of the 5-year-old's temper tantrums on Instagram in late April.

Kim explained to her followers that when North wants something, she can drive a hard bargain until she gets it. Next to a series of photos of North in sky-high boots that matched a hot pink, animal print outfit, Kim wrote, "Sooooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots." Obviously, a bit of a breakdown ensued, as evidenced by the third photo in the post.

Well, no matter how North handles the passing of Blacktail, hopefully her first pet is resting in peace.