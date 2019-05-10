The Kardashian-West family is getting a little bit bigger. Kim Kardashian's surrogate went into labor on Thursday, May 9, and Kourtney Kardashian spilled the beans! During a surprise appearance on The Ellen Show, Kourtney broke the news that Kardashian's surrogate had gone into labor, and her sister was at the hospital waiting on the arrival of her fourth child, a baby boy.

Kourtney announced the news on Thursday after surprising her mother, Kris Jenner, on the talk show. In celebration of Mother's Day, the eldest Kardashian brought out her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, and Kardashian's three kids, North, Saint, and Chicago West. After the kids had settled in, host Ellen DeGeneres prompted her, noting that Kardashian had originally planned on being there for the surprise as well. "Kim was supposed to be here," Kourtney explained. "My mom doesn't even know this, but Kim's surrogate went into labor, so she's at the hospital."

"What are we doing sitting here? Come on, let's go," Jenner responded, dabbing her tears away with a tissue, immediately ready to get to the hospital. "Fire up the car!"

Jenner and her grandkids spent a few more minutes chatting with DeGeneres, which included a standout moment in which Reign declared, "No more. I'm done with this conversation!" But then, they were on their way, probably to the hospital to help Kardashian welcome her newest bundle of joy.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Since the news broke Thursday evening, no more updates have been given regarding the newest Kardashian arrival. What we do know, however, is that, by the looks of it, the rest of the family can't wait for him to get here.

The announcement came just three days after it was reported that Kardashian's baby had been born. On Monday, May 6, reports emerged claiming that her surrogate had given birth to a baby boy, but Kardashian was quick to shut those rumors down. "Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that's not true!" she tweeted. "It's Met Monday, I'm in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol."

It seems that Kardashian's baby boy knew he had to give his mom some time to stun on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala, proof he'll fit right in with the famous family. But hopefully, now that the Gala is behind her, Kardashian will be able to take some time off from her busy schedule to adjust to life with her newborn. Just one month ago, in an interview with The New York Times, Kardashian mentioned how difficult it was to prepare for the new baby with her busy schedule. "I'm frantically trying to get the room ready," she said. "It's madness, but the best madness."

In fact, just a few weeks ago in late April, Kardashian hosted a CBD-themed baby shower to help alleviate some of the stress. "I thought it was kind of ridiculous to have a fourth baby shower," she told guests, according to E! News. "But I thought, I'm freaking the f*ck out having a fourth kid. So, because I'm freaking out, and the baby is coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD."

It's not easy being a businesswoman, celebrity, star of a reality series, and a mother of (soon to be) four, but clearly, if anybody can make it work, it's Kardashian.