Monday morning was already a major one, in terms of baby news. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child. Then, a few hours later, rumors spread that another famous offspring arrived. However, Kim Kardashian shut down reports about her fourth baby's arrival pretty quickly. No, Kardashian and Kanye West's new child isn't actually here yet.

Clearing things up, Kim K tweeted:

"Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that's not true! It's Met Monday, I’m in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol"

The reality star proceeded to share a few more tweets about the Met Gala, sharing photos of what she's worn to the event in the past. Kardashian wouldn't be tweeting about the A-list event if her fourth child had just entered the world — she'd be rushing to be with her newborn baby, which she and West are expecting via surrogate.

And while Kardashian was quick to clear things up, a tweet she sent earlier on Monday is part of the reason fans thought the baby had been born. She posted a screenshot of a few texts from West, one of which said she was "married with four kids." So it's understandable why fans might have taken that to mean they'd already welcomed their fourth child.

"This is your life / Married with four kids / Get people out of jail / Cover of Vogue / Go to church every week with your family / Dreams come true," West's text read.

More to come...