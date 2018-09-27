Here's a celebrity exchange that will make you smile. On Tuesday, Drew Barrymore reacted to Kim Kardashian's throwback photo the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on Instagram on Sept 22. The picture is of Kardashian in eighth grade, and she's exuding a large amount of happiness. It looks like she is wearing overalls or possibly a jumper and sporting a short bob that is beyond adorable. Though, the best part of the image is the flower in Kardashian's hair. If you grew up in the '90s, there's a good chance you idolized Barrymore's style, meaning you most likely wore a flower in your hair just like Kardashian.

The reality star captioned her photo, "8th grade- Drew Barrymore was my everything!"

Her Instagram caught Barrymore's attention, who then shared the same photo on her Instagram on Sept. 25. Next to it, the Santa Clarita Diet star wrote, "Regram @kimkardashian she said '8th grade...Drew Barrymore was my everything' cmon !!! I had to share! This picture is just JOY!!!!!!!"

It really is a joyful image. Throughout the '90s, Barrymore was quite the big star. She starred in films like Boys on the Side, Batman Forever, Scream, The Wedding Singer, Ever After: A Cinderella Story, and of course, Never Been Kissed. She made a mark in entertainment, but even more so in the lives of young girls, like Kardashian.

For those who can recall, Barrymore was known for wearing a single flower and even sometimes a crown of flowers in her hair. More often than not, it seemed like Barrymore's choice of flower was a single daisy. It was kind of her signature look and one young girls everywhere wanted to emulate. You might even say she defined flower power.

Even today Barrymore embodies everything that is flowers. Her 2015 memoir is titled Wildflower. Plus, the 43-year-old also has her own cosmetics company, appropriately called Flower Beauty.

Like she wrote on Instagram in May 2016, "I have been and always will be a "Flower Girl' and there is so much beauty all around us!" It's no wonder Kardashian considered her a role model.

This isn't the first time Kardashian gushed about her Barrymore obsession back in the day. In February, Kris Jenner shared a throwback photo, where Kardashian is seen with very thin eyebrows. Kylie and Kendall Jenner also in the photo, and, yes, they are so tiny. The momager captioned the photo, "#us 1997 throwback....the best memories #proudmama."

Apparently, Kardashian didn't agree with her mom. According to Entertainment Tonight, the 37-year-old commented on her mom's photo, "I look horrendous! I was obsessed with Drew Barrymore and her thin eyebrows! And i discovered glitter bronze shadow."

It seems like Kardashian's love for Barrymore continues to this day, because in July, the KKW Beauty creator sent the Rattled executive producer one of her Kimoji fragrances. "Thank you @kimkardashian for sending me the new fragrance!" Barrymore captioned an Instagram video talking about the gift. "It's really cool! And smells amazing and cannot give enough props on the fun and inventive packaging! Glad I’m on the list! See you at @beautycon."

Who knew these two had such connection? A photo of them together wearing flowers in their hair is definitely now a must.