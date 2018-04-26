Racism has been a big topic of conversation during the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10. It was also brought up again at the reunion when Kim Zolciak made a major claim about racism. It was a remark many understandably found fault with and now Kim Zolciak is apologizing for her comments about racism.

In a statement released to Us Weekly Thursday, the Bravo star said, "During the last RHOA reunion episode, I made a comment that confused and offended people. I sincerely apologize." Her statement continued, "Edited out of context, I understand why my remark angered people. Racism is a sad reality in the United States. It has been prevalent throughout our country’s history. Let me be very clear, I do NOT support, tolerate or put up with any form of racism, hate or other discrimination. My love for ALL people runs deep — I am open to all and always have been."

The comment Zolciak is referring to is one she made to Andy Cohen backstage after the reunion wrapped filming. The Don't Be Tardy star was upset and crying in a restroom and requested to speak with Cohen. She wasn't happy with how her time on the reunion went, especially because there was a lot of anger thrown her way from most of the other Housewives.

She also brought up accusations made by NeNe Leakes after Zolciak shared a video from her daughter, Brielle Biermann, of roaches inside Leakes' home. Leakes said the video footage could be interpreted as racist. "It sounds very racial when you are speaking to an African-American person and talk about roaches," Leakes said in a Season 10 episode of RHOA. "Because people feel like you associated that with the ghetto or trash. Black people do not receive that very well."

In response to further discussion about this at the reunion, Zolciak declared to Cohen, "That b*tch knows I’m not racist. NeNe knows I’m not racist." She then later made controversial statements about racism by saying, "This whole racism thing in this day in age is bullsh*t. Everyone of those motherf*ckers on that couch owe this world a f*cking apology for this racism sh*t." She continued, "They already tried to claim that sh*t long ago. Nobody bought into it then because the social media wasn’t there and racism wasn’t f*cking all that real. You know it."

In her statement given to Us, Zolciak also said, "My comment that seemingly 'racism didn’t exist 10 years ago' was made as part of a larger, emotional 45-minute conversation about how, sadly, social media has become a hub for hate." During Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen's April 22 episode, Cohen confirmed his conversation with Zolciak was actually 45 minutes.

"I believe that social media has made a centuries-old issue more real," Zolciak also said in her statement. "Before social media, the public simply observed the news. Now, the public actively participates and has an opportunity to take action — in real time. But this is a double edged sword. Now, when false accusations are made, they are amplified by online platforms regardless of their merit. This wasn’t the case 10 years ago when I started on RHOA."

Believe it or not, but Zolciak even somewhat apologized to Leakes. On Instagram April 15, the reality star wrote, "I am so sorry for what has happened @neneleakes We both know the truth, we both know that if I wanted to, I could have a law suit for the lies you have spewed, tweeting out fake texts, implying I am racist, attacking me physically, claiming my daughter tweeted negative about you and your home, we both know these are lies."

She continued, "I have reacted to it publicly and for that I am sorry. I should have risen above it. I personally will no longer engage with you on social media and perpetuate the hate. I am asking you to do the same. We are grown women with families. Enough is enough. I want us to move on. If you continue this, it will be because you are attempting to stay on the show and stay relevant and that's on you."

As for Leakes, well, she tweeted the following, which may or may not have been in response to Zolciak's apology:

There's no denying Zolciak took a lot of heat at the reunion, but like Cohen told her backstage, "Guess what? There was nothing positive, unfortunately, in your story from the season." Clearly, she was very unhappy with how everything went down and how she was portrayed. So much so, Cohen told E! News he believes Zolciak is done with RHOA. "I think she’s done, yeah," he said. "[Kim] walked out of that reunion and I said, 'Yeah, I’ve seen the last of that wig at these reunions.'"

Whatever happens, it might be hard for Zolciak to come back from all of this and maybe it's best she stays away from RHOA for good.