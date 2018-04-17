One of the greatest rivalries in Housewives history may be over soon. After Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Friend of Housewives Kim Zolciak-Biermann posted a message to NeNe Leakes on Instagram. The former Real Housewife of Atlanta apologized to the current Real Housewife of Atlanta for "what has happened," and said she wants them to put their long-running feud behind them. She also asked that they stop dragging each other's names through the mud online. Oh, and Kim also claimed she could sue NeNe if she wanted to. So, uh, there's that.

Near the end of the second part of the RHOA Season 10 reunion, Kim walked on set with a red Solo cup in one hand and her red pumps in the other. A few minutes after the Real Housewife-turned-Friend of Housewives arrived, she and NeNe started yelling at each other about parking in accessible parking spaces. The episode ended just as things really heated up. (Whew, next Sunday's episode is going to be a scorcher.)

Kim's intense reunion cameo prompted her to post a message on social media to NeNe. She wrote,

“I am so sorry for what has happened @neneleakes We both know the truth, we both know that if I wanted to, I could have a law suit for the lies you have spewed, tweeting out fake texts, implying I am racist, attacking me physically, claiming my daughter tweeted negative about you and your home, we both know these are lies. I have reacted to it publicly and for that I am sorry. I should have risen above it. I personally will no longer engage with you on social media and perpetuate the hate. I am asking you to do the same. We are grown women with families. Enough is enough. I want us to move on. If you continue this, it will be because you are attempting to stay on the show and stay relevant and that's on you.”

Zoinks.

About an hour later, NeNe tweeted a few messages. She did not @-reply anyone, but uh, she didn’t really have to.

Who, oh who could this possibly be about?

Now, why does that lips joke ring a bell? Ah, right. On Sunday's episode, Andy Cohen did ask Kim about the "end game" for her lips.

Bravo viewers first met NeNe and Kim back in 2008 when they were part of the original RHOA roster. After five seasons, Kim left the show for her spin-off, Don't Be Tardy. And once Season 7 was over, NeNe handed over her peach. NeNe returned to the roster for Season 10, but Kim opted to stay in the Friend of Housewives role.

Here is a true statement that seems like something from a parallel universe: Once upon a time, Kim and NeNe were good pals. They started the series together as buddies, but sadly, their friendship did not survive the first season. Sure, they made up eventually, but that reconciliation lasted about as long as a bowl of peach ice cream that someone forgot out in the hot sun.

Back in October 2017, Kim spoke to Us Weekly about her tempestuous relationship with NeNe. She told the magazine,

"We have a long history. So as mad as she may make me, and vice versa, at the end of the day we still have a pretty cool foundation that started 15 years ago, long before television."

Us Weekly noted that Kim's relatively positive assessment of where things stood came just days before Roachgate. And Roachgate, as anyone who watched the debacle unfold online and/or on the show knows, essentially torpedoed whatever was left of their delicate relationship.

RHOA fans may not have to worry about watching Kim and NeNe battle it out on Bravo after this season. When TMZ asked Kim on Saturday, April 14 if she plans to return to RHOA, she replied,

“Never, never ... It’s too much stress, unneeded stress.”

This response probably did not catch His Royal Highness of the Bravoverse off guard. A few days before that TMZ interview happened, Cohen told E! News that he thinks Kim really is ready to step away from the series for good. He said,

"I think she's done. She walked out of the reunion, and I was like, 'OK, I've seen the last of that wig at these reunions.'"

But have fans seen the last of Kim and NeNe's online fights? Fans will have just wait and see.