The Stark brothers are together again, Game of Thrones fans. On Saturday, Aug. 24, during day two of the Disney fan expo D23, Marvel announced that Kit Harington will join the MCU in The Eternals, where he has been cast alongside his Game of Thrones co-star Richard Madden. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Harington will play Dane Whitman, also known as Black Knight.

