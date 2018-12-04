With the final Game of Thrones season looming on the horizon, fans are eager to learn as much as they can about any possible spinoffs in the near future. But if you were holding out hope that Jon Snow could potentially be involved in any such project, prepare yourselves for utter disappointment. During a recent interview with BBC, Kit Harington reacted to a Jon Snow spinoff idea and his comments are sure to leave Game of Thrones fans in tears.

While he admitted that saying goodbye to the character he played for the better part of a decade was very emotional, Harington remarked that he "wouldn’t say I was sad" to move on from the role. "If, like me, you go all the way back to the pilot of Game of Thrones, that’s almost 10 years of your life,” he added. “That’s really unusual in an actor’s career. It was a huge, emotional upheaval leaving that family.”

And even if the opportunity came along for Jon's story to be expanded on, Harington is confident that he wouldn't be interested in pursuing the opportunity. "Would I want to go back and do more?” he told the outlet. “Not on your life.” And yes, he reiterated the very same sentiment when talking about any potential spinoff projects as well.

Now, of course, this is a devastating blow for fans of the original series. Those who have loved the show for years know how difficult it will be to say goodbye to these beloved characters for good, so it makes sense to want to hold out some semblance of hope that a few characters could return at some point down the line. But alas, if that ever does end up happening, it appears Jon Snow won't be among them. That's not to say that Harington couldn't end up changing his mind, but for the time being he's made peace with the fact that the man who knows nothing is no more.

Granted, paranoid viewers could take Harington's comments as a hint of Jon Snow's ultimate fate in the eighth and final season. Is the reason the actor wouldn't pursue any Jon Snow-centric spinoff because the former Commander of the Night's Watch doesn't survive the end of the series? It may be a stretch, but that would certainly justify why Harington is in no way interested in ever portraying Jon ever again. Or maybe he really is just tired of playing the same character after all these years. Either way, the King of Winterfell's reign is coming to a close much sooner than any of us would like.

The good news is that there's still plenty of Game of Thrones spinoffs to get excited about. Back in June, HBO gave a green light to Jane Goldman's GoT prequel pilot, which is set thousands of years prior the events of the original series. Sadly, it apparently won't include any Targaryens or dragons, but still! Any Game of Thrones series is definitely better than no Game of Thrones series at all. Even if none of those series involves Jon Snow. Consider his watch officially ended.