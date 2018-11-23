Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up on your wishlist for cheap, and if you have been wanting to look like a Kardashian but haven't had the budget, this is your chance to try it out for less. KKW Beauty's 2018 Black Friday sale has 30-50 percent off most of its stock, letting you stock up on blinding highlighters, smoky eyeshadow palettes, and matte liquid lipsticks for a fraction of the price.

The sale started on Thanksgiving, Nov. 22, and will run through Saturday, Nov. 24 until 11:59 p.m. PST on KKWBeauty.com, giving you a few days to enjoy the price cuts. You will get 30-50 percent off all lip and face products, contour kits, highlight kits, eyeshadow palettes, Ultralight Beams, and more. The only exclusions that the sale does not capture are the new Glam Bible collection, cosmetic tools, and makeup bags.

This has the potential to save you hundreds of dollars, especially if you have been eyeing a few things and want to buy in bulk. For example, the Classic Blossom Bundle is currently 30 percent off, coming down from $279 to $195, saving you $84 on just one purchase. To give you an idea what to expect, check out some picks below.

KKW X Mario 10 Pan Eyeshadow Palette

KKW X Mario 10 Pan Eyeshadow Palette $45 $31 KKW Beauty This iconic palette was all the rage when it launched earlier this year, putting the pearled sapphire blue color onto the map in terms of makeup trends. Coming with 10 matte and metallic shadow shades, the palette originally cost $45, making each shade cost $4.50. But now it's 30 percent off and $31, making each shadow cost $3.10. Formulated specifically for easy layering and blending, you can recreate some of Kardashian's most popular eye looks at home with this particular palette. From the colors "Glam," which is a rustic, metallic gold, to "Vegas," a deep metallic burgundy, it will become your new go-to makeup palette. Buy At KKW Beauty

KKW x Mario Bundle

KKW x Mario Bundle $101 $70 KKW Beauty If you loved the Mario palette and want to try out the rest of the makeup collection, this weekend you can do it for much cheaper. The entire KKW x Mario Bundle, which consists of the eyeshadow palettle, the classic creme lipstick, and two lip glosses, originally clocks in at $101, but is now 40 percent off and costs $70. Buy At KKW Beauty

Crème Lipstick

Flashing Lights Loose Powders

Creme Contour & Highlight Sets

If you're a makeup lover, you won't want to miss this amazing sale. Nab some of the hottest makeup products of the year for a fraction of the cost.